Manu’s Grab Bag: Light?

You’d be forgiven if, for a second, you thought that Sunday’s rematch between Fiorentina and Juventus was a replay of their first matchup of the season from back in November.

It was pretty much a carbon copy in many ways — especially in the second half. Juventus ceded possession of the football for pretty much the entirety of the match as they dared the men led by Vincenzo Italiano to do something with it.

And much like in their previous meeting, Fiorentina did not. Juventus came away with a 1-0 win — that arguably could have been a lot more — as the Bianconeri finally broke their slump in league play and got themselves some much-needed (three) points to put some breathing room between them and the chasing pack for a place in the top four.

MVP: Federico Gatti

These are the type of games that make you think that Gatti maybe does have a future with Juventus after all.

I’ve been as critical of the big galoot as anybody and I’m still unsure if he has what it takes to be a consistent performer for a team with championship aspirations. But when he’s on, he has a particular skillset that makes him a very valuable player.

He obviously scored the only goal that actually counted on the evening, and that ended up giving Juventus the win which gave him the lead for goals scored as a center back in the top five leagues in Europe — which is not nothing. But he also looked steady as ever and unbeatable in the air in the defensive side of the ball, something that considering for how long Juventus defended they needed him to be inch perfect.

Runner Up: Gleison Bremer - I enjoy watching Bremer just erase guys from the pitch singlehandedly. Andrea Belotti might very well be washed, but Bremer completely took him out of the game and, similarly to Gatti, he got tired of clearing the ball with his head as Fiorentina peppered Juve with myriads of crosses. There are very few guys who are better in a three-man backline than him at the moment.

Run It Back

Look, ideally, you don’t want to give up 75% of the ball to your opponent.

Then again, when that opponent has very little idea of what to do with the ball other than hope and spray crosses against two of the most dominant center backs in the air? It’s hard for me to get super mad at the strategy.

Juventus pretty much tried to play the same game that they did in their first matchup and Fiorentina — other than a scary Nico Gonzalez curler — obliged into playing the exact same way they did in said game.

There’s still potentially a game left between these two teams in the Coppa Italia final if they both manage to win their semifinal ties, but, how much are you willing to bet that if they do play again this season the game is going to pretty much the exact same way?

Déjà Vu

It wasn’t only Juventus’ way of playing that resembled something of their past. During the first half, the Bianconeri looked as good as they have looked in months and, for a moment, resembled the team that some of us thought could challenge for the Scudetto entering the month of February.

While the game plan remained the same in terms of holding the ball, they were surgical with their attacks and were dangerous throughout the first half, even finding the back of the net four times which was completely unheard of for this team during their two month slide.

(Sure, only one of them counted, but sometimes you just have to try and see the positive in everything you can.)

We all knew that Juve’s midseason slump was very much tied to a psychological breakdown after the loss to Inter and then falling out of the title race. So, perhaps their midweek victory over Lazio and to play for something meaningful again spurred some sort of mentality change for this matchup?

It’s obviously all speculation, but there was a very clear switch from the dead walking Bianconeri we saw against Lazio in league just a week ago and the team that ran Fiorentina out of the stadium — in the first half — on Sunday.

I’m very much not ready to say that they have finally turned the corner, but after the form they were on, it was nice to see something different for a change.

The Alcaraz Predicament

So, was this the worst-case scenario for the Carlos Alcaraz loan deal?

Alcaraz saw some minutes against Fiorentina and, while his performance was mostly anonymous, he was at least trying to make incisive plays and passes. Which I know sounds like it’s not much, but have you seen this team play? Someone, anyone willing to do something differently I’m ready to give the benefit of the doubt.

Still, between injuries and lack of playing time, the Argentinian midfielder has really not done anything to warrant his pricey loan redemption tag, so unless Cristiano Giuntoli has some negotiating leverage to extend his loan, he will most likely go back to Southampton and become the answer to a trivia question for Juventus faithful.

That would be mini-bummer, amidst the huge bummer that this second half of the season has been.

Parting Shot of the Week

Who are we to look at a gift horse in the mouth?

Three points are three points and they come as an absolute breath of fresh air for a Juventus team that looked incapable of beating anyone not one week ago.

Like I said before, I’m far from saying this team has returned from their little two-month nightmare, but between this win and their midweek victory over Lazio, it’s the most positive signs we have seen in months.

See you Saturday.