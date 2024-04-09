Report: Juventus closing in on deal for Lazio’s Felipe Anderson on a free transfer

When you are a club like Juventus that currently has very limited funds at the ready and have had to rely on business daddy to cover the most recent fiscal year’s losses, trying to find a deal or two on the transfer market feels inevitable.

One of those deals looks to be close to crossing the finish line.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus are “one step away” from completing a deal for Lazio winger Felipe Anderson on a free transfer come this summer. Anderson, who turns 31 years old in less than a week, has been rumored off and on over the last couple of months to be in contract talks with Lazio, but clearly they have reached the point of no return. And Juventus, with the possibility of a managerial change becoming more and more possible come the summertime and the very obvious need for more depth no matter who the manager is come the start of the 2024-25 season, see a chance to bring in a very experienced player in Italy as well as somebody who wouldn’t cost the club much in terms of a transfer fee or salary.

There have yet to be any sort of details about how long the Brazilian would sign for or what his wages would be when he does come to a full agreement on a deal with Juventus. Anderson’s salary at Lazio is around €1.5 million net this season.

⚪️⚫️ EXCL: Juventus are one step away from signing Felipe Anderson as free agent, deal imminent!



Formal proposal sent to the Brazilian winger, all set to be sealed soon.



Verbal agreement at final stages, details being sorted and then… here we go. pic.twitter.com/QzS9A6nOlX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 8, 2024

Anderson, who returned to Lazio in 2021 after a three-year stint in the Premier League with West Ham, has started 28 of the 31 league games he has appeared in this season. He has recorded three goals and six assists. (Those six assists, by the way, would rank second amongst Juventus players behind Weston McKennie.) The six assists in Serie A are two shy of his career-high total of eight that he’s set twice, once during each stint at Lazio.

Where Anderson would fit in at Juve obviously depends on who the next manager will be. Since taking over at Lazio a couple of weeks ago, igor Tudor has used Anderson as a wingback, so go ahead and get your “What happens if he plays for Max Allegri?” thoughts out of your mind right now. Under Tudor’s predecessor, Maurizio Sarri, Anderson was very much back to where he’s suited as a winger in a three-man frontline.

Either way, Juventus are targeting Anderson and trying to, at the very least, improve the depth that this roster desperately needs. This season has proven that, and with Champions League action hopefully returning next season, more depth is going to be vital for a squad that has a whole lot of holes heading into the summer of 2024.