The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 221: Juventus get two straight wins for the first time since January

It has been more than just a few weeks since Juventus won back-to-back games. Doesn’t matter if it’s in Serie A, the Coppa Italia or a combination of the two competitions Juve are competing in this season — winning two straight games hasn’t been something we haven’t seen Max Allegri’s squad accomplish since the first month of the new year.

Until last week.

Thank goodness. Seriously. Thank goodness.

Not only did Juve win the first leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal matchup against the same Lazio squad they lost to just a few days earlier, but they ended their winless run in Serie A on Sunday night with a grind-it-out victory over Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium. It’s a five-day stretch that hasn’t totally stopped the bleeding of the past 2 1⁄ 2 months of completely terrible results, but the hope is that it’s the start of a turn for the better even though Juve’s schedule the close out the 2023-24 season is quite a strong one.

On Episode 221 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from the week that was — including how it was nice to see Juventus play some competent kind of football again and how Sunday’s win over Fiorentina felt like a carbon copy from what happened in Florence back in November.

Thoughts on Juventus’ win over Fiorentina to give them their first victory in six weeks.

Corto muso is back, baby!

Thoughts on Juventus’ win over Lazio in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals.

Twitter questions — including our confidence level for Juventus maintaining their spot in the top four, and how are three non-Thiago Motta names we could see potentially replacing Max Allegri as Juve’s manager next season.

