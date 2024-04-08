Romano: Max Allegri expected to leave Juventus at the end of the season

Because of what has happened with the state of Juventus’ season over the course of the last 2 1⁄ 2 months, there’s been a whole lot of chatter about who should be the club’s manager come next season. The scope of the season, namely going from a Scudetto contender to crashing back down to earth and seeing almost all of their room for error in the race for the top four disappear, has quickly seen the back Max Allegri has gotten this season seem a little less, well, secure.

Does that mean Allegri is about to head out even though he still has a year left on his four-year contract that he signed upon his much-heralded return in the summer of 2021?

Fabrizio Romano seems to think so.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, “Here We Go,” Romano has outlined that he believes and from the sources that he has spoken with that Juventus are heading toward a managerial change at the end of the season. It’s something that has obviously picked up steam over the last couple of months ever since Juve’s form went straight in the pishadoo, but it’s also a situation that Romano says he has believed dating back to January.

The only real candidate to replace Allegri that Romano mentioned was Bologna manager Thiago Motta, who is many believe is the leader in the clubhouse (or whatever you want to call it) to become Juventus’ next manager.

Here is the full transcript of what Romano said if you prefer to read and not listen:

“We will keep Juventus fans posted about the future in the next days and weeks because important things are coming. We mentioned many things, but about Massimiliano Allegri, I want to say one more time as we’re receiving many questions every single day that I remain on my position since January. My expectation and my sources keep telling me that the possibility of Massimiliano Allegri leaving Juventus at the end of the season, despite having one more year of contract, is more than concrete. It’s something that is expected to happen at the end of the season. So Allegri is expected to part ways with Juventus in June. Then let’s follow the next steps. Let’s see what’s going to happen in the conversations. Let’s respect the timing of both sides. But at the moment, my expectation remains the same with Max Allegri and Juventus parting ways at the end of the season.”

Reports on Sunday from less-than-reputable Italian outlets suggested that Allegri is most definitely out come the end of the season. Romano is the first of the big guns to indicate that he thinks — as well as his sources — Juventus will be in the market for a new manager come six or seven weeks from now regardless of the Coppa Italia and/or a top four finish.

Motta, who has been at Bologna since August 2022, has yet. to hold any sort of contract talks with the club. His current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, with other big names around Europe — most recently Manchester United — reportedly having interest in the 41-year-old tactician.