Juventus squeak past Fiorentina to put an end to winless run

Juventus and Fiorentina came into Sunday’s match at the Allianz Stadium bearing some of the worst form of any team not in the relegation zone.

Juve, as we are all painfully aware, came into the match having won only one of their last nine games, totaling only seven points in that span. Fiorentina’s last two months or so had been similarly futile, having only won two in their last 11 league matches, losing six.

Both sides were desperate to right the ship as the Serie A run-in, and, in Fiorentina’s case, gain momentum before their Conference League quarterfinal fixture in midweek. In a fixture that hasn’t had a draw in 14 years, it was safe to assume that one or the other was going to leave the stadium in a happy mood.

For the first half, it looked like that team was going to be Juve, and in fairly convincing fashion. They put the ball into the net four times — but, unfortunately, only one of them counted. The other three were all chalked off for offside, the first two quite legitimately and the other on what I’ve come to call an IFAB call, due to the need for that body to finally modernize the offside rule. Despite the disappointment of the disallowed strikes, it looked like Juve had discovered a concrete weakness in the Fiorentina defense that they could continue to exploit to put the game away in the second half.

It didn’t turn out that way. Massimiliano Allegri did how Massimiliano Allegri do and completely withdrew into a shell for the second half. It turned into a miniature version of the first tilt between these two teams back in November, when Fiorentina notched 68.5 percent possession and outshot Juve 25-4, only for Juve to pull it out in the corto muso-iest game of the season. As the half wore on, Fiorentina went from toothless to turning the screw, and only a save-of-the-year candidate from Wojciech Szczesny kept Juve from coughing up their lead.

When the final whistle finally sounded, Juve had — in a home game — ceded 75 percent of the possession to their opponent, and of their own volition given up attacking a clear weakness to put the match away. At the end of the day, it was still a 1-0 win, but a win that could have — and perhaps should have — been a lot more comfortable.

Allegri had almost a full squad available to him. Arkadiusz Milik was the only eligible player that missed out due to injury. He kept the same lineup from the 3-5-2 that beat Lazio in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal in midweek. The only change was Szczesny, who came back in after his usual rest in the Coppa. Federico Gatti, Bremer, and Danilo protected the big Pole. Andrea Cambiaso and Filip Kostic were the wing-backs, flanking the midfield of Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli, and Adrien Rabiot. Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic teamed up to lead the line, each looking for his first goal against his former club.

Vincenzo Italiano had even better injury luck, with his full squad at his disposal. He deployed his usual 4-2-3-1 formation. Pietro Terracciano started in goal, behind the back four of Michael Kayode, Luca Ranieri, Nikola Milenkovic, and Cristiano Biraghi. Former Juve prospect Rolando Mandragora, who scored a stunning winner in the Viola’s Coppa semifinal win against Atalanta on Wednesday, joined Giacomo Bonaventura in the double pivot. Nico Gonzalez, Antonin Barak, and Christian Kouame supported Andrea Bellotti.

The first disallowed goal came after only six minutes, when Gatti headed a defensive header back through the box to McKennie. He slotted the ball into the net, but didn’t even bother to celebrate. He was clearly offside and he knew it, and simply turned to trot upfield after the assistant put up his flag.

Six minutes after that, Kostic put in a cross after a short corner. The ball sailed just over Vlahovic’s head but fell to Gatti, who stretched to put it on goal from four yards out and got under it, cracking it off the bar. The rebound went straight to Vlahovic, who fired it into the empty goal, but Bremer was in an offside position and couldn’t get out of the way of the ball, taking yet another goal off the board.

The real breakthrough finally came with 21 minutes on the clock. It came on yet another corner. The delivery got behind everyone and dropped to Bremer, who hit a loopy header back across the goal. The shot whacked off the inside of the post, but rebounded right to Gatti, who this time made no mistake with an easy tap-in steps away from the goal, this time without question of offside.

While all this was happening, Fiorentina was struggling to come up with any offense.

They attempted roughly 150 more passes than Juve in the first period, but couldn’t come up with more than three shots, none of which made Szczesny work. Juve were far more ruthless with their possession, and in the 32nd minute everyone thought that they had doubled their lead when Chiesa flipped a cross to the back post for McKennie, who headed it square for Vlahovic to slam a short-range volley into the roof of the net. But VAR started reviewing the goal immediately, and eventually chalked off the goal after the semi-automated offside system dinged McKennie, who had been trying to jump back onside, for having his trailing foot over the line. It was the kind of call that infuriates me — McKennie had absolutely no advantage from his position, especially as he was moving away from goal — and that absolutely needs to be addressed in a revamped offside rule.

As disappointing as all the disallowed goals were, the half ended on a high note. Juve were in the lead, and they had identified a serious weakness in the Fiorentina defense. All four times they had put the ball into the net, the sequence had been initiated with a cross or a ball over the top. The Viola were clearly having trouble with those kinds of balls. It stood to reason that if Juve kept on attacking that weakness, a goal or two in the second half to seal the deal would be forthcoming.

But Allegri had other plans.

From the moment Fiorentina kicked off to start the second half, it was clear that Juve were about to drop back far deeper than they had in the first half. While they hadn’t controlled possession in the first half by any means, they had at least defended proactively, applying pressure and pressing their attacks to break the Fiorentina defense down with those crosses. Now, they were dropping behind the ball and daring Italiano and his charges to break them down.

Juve managed to break out once or twice. Ten minutes into the half, Kostic fired in a low cross that Milenkovic very nearly redirected into his own net, and on the hour mark Kenan Yildiz, on for Chiesa, broke down the middle with his first touch of the game only to be run down by fellow teenager Kayode just before he could shoot. Vlahovic had a great chance five minutes later when Kayode accidentally fired a pass off the head of Samuel Iling-Junior and right into the striker’s path, but couldn’t find a way through to shoot and eventually got blocked by Ranieri.

But Fiorentina’s possession was gradually starting to turn into pressure, and by the 75th minute the disparity in passes attempted had more than doubled. Then, with 16 minutes left in the game, Gonzalez was able to shimmy his way into a tiny bit of space between Danilo and Iling-Junior and unleashed a gorgeous curling shot. It looked destined for the top corner, only to be met by the fingertips of a flying Szczesny, who got just enough force on his touch to nudge the ball onto the bar. It was a phenomenal save, one that will go on highlight reels for a very, very long time.

Ten minutes later, another golden chance came for Fiorentina when Maxime Lopez put the in a low cross that just missed the outstretched foot of Gonzalez. Szczesny got a weak punch on it that only took it as far as Lucas Beltran. But the Argentine’s shot hit his own teammate, fellow sub M’Bala Nzola, and popped into the air for Szczesny to finally claim.

The visitors kept pushing, at one point winning three consecutive corner kicks, but Juve managed to repel them every time. Initial indications were for three minutes of stoppage time, but by the time Carlos Alcaraz lined up a free kick at the very end of the game, it had stretched to almost five. The ball never crossed the halfway line again, and Juve had managed to white-knuckle their way to the victory.

LE PAGELLE

WOJCIECH SZCZESNY - 8. Commanded his box all day long, and jacked up his grade by a lot when he made the save of the year to reject Gonzalez and keep the game at 1-0.

FEDERICO GATTI - 7. Scored the winner and now has more goals this season than any center-back in Europe’s top five leagues. Also finished the day with five clearances and a blocked shot.

BREMER - 7. Didn’t let Belotti have a sniff in the first half, and finished with six clearances, as well as the almost-goal that Gatti turned in.

DANILO - 7. Three tackles and four clearances highlighted a good day for the captain, who kept Beltran relatively quiet until the latter stages of the game.

ANDREA CAMBIASO - 6. Worked hard as always, and was one of only three players who finished the game with a pass completion rate of 80% or more.

WESTON McKENNIE - 6. Got cheated out of an assist with a stupid VAR call, but was also a step slow with the rest of his passing. Gets raised to a pass by his defense, which saw him make four clearances.

MANUEL LOCATELLI - 5.5. Excellent in defense, racking up three tackles, along with two interceptions and two clearances. But he only attempted 13 passes, a ridiculously low number for a regista that speaks to just how badly Juve clammed up in the second half.

ADRIEN RABIOT - 5. Missing from Sunday’s game. Clearly done a disservice by Allegri’s decision to clam up so severely in the second half.

FILIP KOSTIC - 5. One of the only Juve players with a key pass, and his crosses, with one exception, didn’t do much. He was basically a left back in this match, given the fact he only attempted nine (!!) passes and only connected on a 55.6 percent clip.

FEDERICO CHIESA - 5. His only shot attempt at the beginning of the second half was pretty weak, and he only attempted six (!!) passes altogether.

DUSAN VLAHOVIC - 5.5. Worked really hard and clearly wanted to make a mark against his former side. Should’e done so, too, were it not for that IFAB call on McKennie. His work rate was such that he registered three tackles as the lead striker.

SUBS

KENAN YILDIZ - 5.5. Showed some impressive strength at points, but couldn’t get in for a shot.

SAMUEL ILING-JUNIOR - 5.5. Made one of only three key passes the team had on the day and only attempted five passes, completing four.

CARLOS ALCARAZ - 5.5. Only attempted one pass all game and blasted a free kick into the wall at the end of the game.

MOISE KEAN - NR. On to help see the match out and give Vlahovic a breather.

MANAGER ANALYSIS

I don’t know what’s more infuriating to me, the fact that Max Allegri did what he did, or that it isn’t the first time he’s done it.

In the first half, Juve had Fiorentina measured. While they may not have had a ton of the possession, when they did attack, they had found Fiorentina’s weak point and exploited it to the tune of putting four balls into the net. The flag and VAR weren’t kind in the majority of those cases, but Fiorentina weren’t dealing with crosses well, and Juve were causing havoc whenever they got a good ball into the box. I don’t know if that was something the team figured out in game prep or whether they picked up on it early on and went with it, but it worked.

And then, with a weakness right there that his team exploited with great effect staring him in the face, Allegri stopped attacking it. He just withdrew from his shell, like he always does, instead of continuing to put pressure on that weakness and put the game away. He invited disaster, and had Szczesny not hulked up at exactly the right time, it would’ve arrived.

This game was Allegri 2.0 in a nutshell: defend for your life to the detriment of anything else. His players had shown him that they could cause Fiorentina problems with regularity, and instead he actively decided to back off and mount a rearguard action to defend a 1-0 lead rather than move to extend that lead despite having a path to do so laid right in front of him. His defense of this attitude, that no team can control a game for 90 minutes, is less meaningful in a game in which he ceded 75 percent of the possession overall and nearly 84 percent in the second half. Even with only a third of the possession in the first half, they showed they could beat Fiorentina’s defense, and he ceded even that to the point where the team simply couldn’t get into a position to extend the lead. It was the epitome of the attitude of playing not to lose instead of to win.

LOOKING AHEAD

Bologna’s surprising draw against Frosinone in the early kickoff on Sunday has pushed Juve’s lead over them to four points, giving them some critical breathing room. Roma remain seven points behind in fifth.

Juve have two winnable road games games coming up. The first is the away leg of the Derby della Mole, followed by a trip to Cagliari. After that comes a third straight away game, the return leg of the Coppa semifinal against Lazio on April 23.