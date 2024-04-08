Juventus 1 - Fiorentina 0: Initial reaction and random observations

There was one reason and one reason only as to why this wasn’t a complete runaway after 45 minutes Sunday night: Of the four times Juventus found the back of the net, three of them were wiped out thanks to VAR ruling things offside. That meant that Juve had to make a Federico Gatti goal 20 minutes in stand rather than having a stress-free second half for the first time in months.
That meant things went the way of the first time these two teams met this season back in November: sit back and protect the lead.
Sit back they did. A lot.
But protect the lead they did, too. Although they can thank their keeper who was in his highlight green kit for that on a rare occurrence Fiorentina actually put something on frame.
A one-goal lead through Gatti’s latest eventual game-winning goal that would have been two or three (at least) if not for the offside rule being such a cruel thing saw Juve revert back to basically what they did in Florence back in November. That meant essentially dare Fiorentina to break down their defense no matter how much of the ball they had. And La Viola had a whole hell of a lot of it, but a simply stunning 84% possession after the break only resulted in a few genuine chances, none of which were able to get past Wojciech Szczesny a couple of moments of simply world-class goalkeeping, as Juve held on for a 1-0 win over Fiorentina.
It was Juve’s first league victory since they beat Frosinone on Feb. 25.
And it was just Juve’s second league victory since the draw against Empoli in late-January started this nine-game run in which things went more than just a little sideways.
This team isn’t out of the woods yet. But you have to hope that two wins in the span of five days can hopefully — HOPEFULLY, HOPEFULLY, HOPEFULLY! — start to turn the tide a little bit more and help them get any sort of positive momentum going again heading into the final seven league fixtures of the 2023-24 season.
Like we saw so many times during the first half of the year, it also helps when you get a defender contributing goals like Gatti did against Fiorentina.
4 - No central back has scored more goals than Federico #Gatti (4) in the top-5 European Leagues 2023-24. Contribution.#JuveFiorentina— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) April 7, 2024
With the way the first half was going, you didn’t really care who scored a goal that counted, you just wanted Juventus to get a goal that counted. It didn’t matter if it was Gatti or Dusan Vlahovic, just something that stood after they had basically every single quality scoring chance and also limited Fiorentina to next to nothing on the other end of the field. Of course, we didn’t expect a goal to be called off due to offside on THREE DIFFERENT INSTANCES, but that is just the reality of what happened. Juve were playing well, but the offside calls were simply the one thing holding them back from running away with it.
Then that second half ... boy, that second half sure was something.
Lemme just drop a couple of stats on your real quick:
- In the second half alone, Fiorentina had nearly 300 more passes than Juventus, 345-69 (nice?).
- In the second half, Fiorentina had the aforementioned 84% possession.
- Despite all of that possession, Fiorentina had an xG of just 0.43.
It was negative from Juventus, don’t get me wrong there. This was almost a direct replica of what Juve did back in Florence earlier this season without Fiorentina just launching cross after cross after cross into the box simply because they played much of the second half without any sort of reference point up front after taking out Andrea Belotti.
But the thing that stuck with me about Fiorentina’s performance was, despite SOOOOOO MUCH possession, how empty all of it was. Outside of the two big saves Szczesny made late in the half, he really had nothing of note to do outside of collect a handful of crosses. Most of Fiorentina’s shots were low-percentage shows from outside the box that went well wide or ones that were blocked by a Juve defender.
Honestly, I’m just thankful they hung on to win, man. Because if they didn’t, I know exactly what the discourse would be (and still kinda is). It wouldn’t have been about the offside goals, no matter how many there ended up being.
As Max said Saturday, only results count in football. This one counts in the win column. We just won’t talk about much of the style points of that second half simply because, outside of Juve’s defensive third, there wasn’t many.
RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS
- YOU PUT SOME RESPECT ON WOJCIECH SZCZESNY’S NAME AND YOU DO IT RIGHT NOW.
- I mean, come on — that’s one of the best saves Szczesny has made since he became Juve’s No. 1. Literally got his fingertips on the ball, which was just enough to redirect it onto the far post and keep it out of the net. It’s just so, so good on so many levels.
- I’m gonna watch that save so many times over the next couple of hours. You can probably assume this post was sent live later than originally planned simply because I was watching the replay of Tek’s save a few more times just because it was so good.
- Juventus xG: 2.09
- Fiorentina xG: .054
- This game is dumb sometimes. It really is.
- Two Juventus goals called off within the first 12 minutes. Sure, one was more obvious than the other, but I’m guessing you didn’t have that one on the bingo card. Little did we know ...
- I can’t remember a game in which Juventus had three goals called off due to offside over 90 minutes, let alone in less than 45 minutes. That’s just crazy.
- The offside rule robbed us of another Vlahovic goal assisted by Weston McKennie. Don’t they know that these things matter to us and we want to see this trend continue?!
- Also, as our boy Sergio Romero mentioned in the BWRAO Slack channel, that McKennie assist that wasn’t an assist gave us flashbacks to when Mario Mandzukic used to dunk on defenders for assists or goals not so long ago. Keep doing things, Wes.
- With how many goals on set pieces that Juve have this season and his ability to do things in the air, it’s pretty surprising to me that, at this point, McKennie has not scored one of those goals. But I guess it is hard to get your slice of the pie when big dudes like Gatti and Bremer are in there with you.
- I wonder if Michael Kayode is interested in signing with Juventus over the next few years. Or maybe it’s better phrased this way: would Kayode be interested in coming back to Juventus? That’s a 19-year-old fullback with a bright, bright future and it’s very unfortunate that he didn’t stick with Juve’s youth setup.
- Danilo good.
- Bremer good.
- Remember when Belotti was considered one of the best strikers in Serie A? Oof, that fall has been a tough one. Guessing Torino are somewhat regretting they didn’t sell him to some Premier League club for big money when they had the chance.
- Only two Juventus players, Bremer and Andrea Cambiaso, completed more than 80% of their passes against Fiorentina. That, no matter what your possession numbers are, is not good at all, my friends.
- Juve’s three starting central midfielders COMBINED to attempt 49 passes. That’s WILD.
- Manuel Locatelli, while playing well defensively, attempted 13 passes. Thirteen! Madness.
- Filip Kostic attempted nine passes. That’s crazy, too.
- Mostly all of these passing numbers are either hilarious, depressing, or a combination of both. I think I’ll stop before I keep going down into this rabbit hole.
- Well, at least Juventus won. So there’s that. Thank goodness because writing about more dropped points really wasn’t something I was in the mood to do. (Yes, I’m making this last point all about me mainly because I want to hit a certain word count. Just kidding.)
