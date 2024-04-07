Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Fiorentina

There are eight games remaining in the 2023-24 Serie A season for Juventus. Of those eight remaining games, few of them will be considered relatively easy outs, with tough sledding pretty much awaiting Max Allegri’s squad at every turn the rest of the way.

That includes what’s going down tonight at the Allianz Stadium.

While Juventus hosting Fiorentina is very much one team that has struggled the last couple of months playing another team that has struggled the last couple of months, facing La Viola is never as straightforward as it may seem based on their form. We know that from the last time these two teams played, and we know that because these are two teams who are actually coming off a win midweek in the Coppa Italia semifinals. Just how much those two wins are potential confidence builders remain to be seen over the next few hours, but few times over the last couple of months have these two teams actually had the chance to say they’re actually attempting to win back-to-back games.

Both teams have not been good in Serie A for months now, so it’s rather fitting that both have a lifeline of hope and possible restart of sorts thanks to a midweek Coppa Italia win that happened 24 hours apart.

That’s clearly the hope for Juventus after a quality second-half effort allowed them to beat Lazio. And while they’ve fully admitted that one good half of football doesn’t mean they’re out of this tough moment, at least there’s been something for the good rather than the usual nonsense we’ve seen over the last two months.

Now they have to try and do it in the league because dropping more points means things will be even tighter heading into next weekend’s Turin derby.

MATCH INFO

When: Sunday, April 7, 2024.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. in Italy and the Central European time zone, 7:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUP

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Chiesa.

Juventus bench: Perin, Pinsoglio, De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, Yildiz, Iling-Junior, Kean, Miretti, Weah, Rugani, Alcaraz, Djalo, Nicolussi Caviglia.

Fiorentina starting XI (4-2-3-1): Terracciano; Kayode, Milenkovic, Ranieri, Biraghi; Mandragora, Bonaventura; Nico Gonzalez, Barak, Kouamé; Belotti.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TLN (Canada); TNT Sports 1 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); discovery+, discovery+ app (United Kingdom); DAZN Italy, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven't already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.