Allegri: Only results count in football

Juventus face a difficult challenge against a traditional rival as they attempt to correct the path their season is taking with Fiorentina coming to town looking to get back in European contention themselves.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, coach Massimiliano Allegri was asked about regrets he has.

“Do you know how many errors I’ve made? Surely, I’ll make more, in choices and line-ups, but this is why football is great. It’s not up to me to say that I am good. I must do my best, but I make mistakes like everyone else.”

The Bianconeri have only picked up one win in their last nine league games, but did comfortably beat Lazio in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal this week while their opponents tomorrow also won their game in the other semi.

“Tomorrow, we’ll face a team that played well against Atalanta. They create a lot and play well. We are aware of the difficulties from tomorrow’s game, so we need an adequate performance and a result. “Victories boost confidence and help you see things differently. We have eight league games remaining, and we must start tomorrow. We must earn points for the main target, the Champions League. The lads have trained well.”

With now twenty points separating Juve and Inter Milan, would he say that was an accurate reflection of the gap between the two sides?

“I think numbers count. The league tells the real value of the teams. Many things happen across the season. Right now, we are 20 points below Inter, but we don’t think about that; we think about those we miss to reach the Champions League.”

Former Juve player and current Lazio coach Igor Tudor claims Juve have the potential to be juggernauts like Manchester City and Real Madrid, but Allegri disagrees.

“Only results count in football; these are things managers say. If a team win, it’s because they deserved it, the same if it finishes second or third. “The rest is meaningless. Igor has his idea; he is an exceptional lad, but the pitch determines the team’s value.”

Would he like to hear the club leadership say that he will still be the coach next season?

“My only thought is on our targets. The team and the staff members are only thinking about this. We must fight and work hard to finish in the top four.”

Does he think the club’s valuation has increased this season?