Report: Juventus have serious interest in signing Joshua Zirkzee

Things, at least when it comes to the rumor mill, are starting to pick up a little bit of steam, And when it comes to Juventus-related matters in said rumor mill, there’s a good chance that they’re going to involve something to do with somebody whi plays (or coaches) for Bologna.

Look no further than what Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio dropped on us on Friday, reporting that Juventus have made Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee a serious summer transfer target. But when it comes to the 22-year-old Zirkzee, there’s a domino or two that needs to fall before Juventus can even come close to signing the Dutch striker who has had a breakout season under Thiago Motta this season. That is why Di Marzio says that it will take a little bit of creativity if Juve are able to make their interest in Zirkzee become a reality.

The first, of course, is that Bayern Munich needs to activate their €40 million buyback clause on Zirkzee, who Bologna signed for €20 million in August 2022. That would, as Di Marzio says, will free up Juventus and Bayern to talk directly rather than the Bianconeri trying to deal with Bologna directly (and likely be a more expensive transfer fee knowing that he’s not the only player on Motta’s squad that they’re looking at).

Zirkzee is also reportedly a major summer transfer target of AC Milan and Arsenal, the latter having already proposed a contract worth €6 million, according to Di Marzio.

There is obviously the Zirkzee angle to this and what could be a few deals related to players who currently call Bologna home. There’s the Motta factor, as the Brazil-born tactician is the leader in the clubhouse when it comes to potential Max Allegri replacements this summer.

But there is also the factor of what happens to Juventus’ current crop of strikers and how Zirkzee would potentially fit in knowing full well that the club wouldn’t be shelling out that kind of money for him to be a part-time player no matter who the manager is.

Is this the kind of move that hints that either Federico Chiesa or Dusan Vlahovic is on the move this summer? There’s the very obvious financial implications when it comes to Juve needing to cover losses and be in compliance with Financial Fair Play regulations and everything that comes with not being in Europe this season, so selling a big name (or two) is obviously a quick way to try and cover said losses.

Despite the complicated negotiations that would be expected if the plan Di Marzio lays out actually goes through, there’s a whole lot of other things that would need to happen on top of simply signing one of the best players in Serie A this season.

Zirkzee has scored 10 goals and added three assists in just under 2,300 minuts this season.