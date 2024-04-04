The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 220: Another Juve-Fiorentina chat with Mr. Tito

In the past, when Juventus have played either Fiorentina or Roma, we’ve done some sort of collaboration with some of our good SBN Italia friends. Whether the written word or audio, it’s always nice to welcome those digital friends of ours (who are now real-life pals) over to our corner of the internet even if they aren’t exactly the biggest fans of the club we root for.

This is another one of those instances.

With Fiorentina rolling into Turin this weekend for yet another crucial fixture amidst a dark period for Juventus, we welcome our old buddy Tito from Viola Nation (and the recently relaunched Viola Station podcast!) to talk all things Viola. And while this was recorded before both of our favorite teams went out and got Coppa Italia wins midweek, there’s still plenty of not-so-great things to discuss with our buddy Tito.

You can listen to Episode 220 of the Old Lady Speaks Podcast on your preferred podcasting platform or through the media player below:

