Juventus take command in second half to beat Lazio in first leg of Coppa Italia semis

After a whole month without winning a game and coming off their worst performance in quite some time, Juventus needed a win in the absolute worst way. They needed to lift their own spirits, the fans’ spirits, everyone’s spirits.

The first half of the first leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal match Tuesday night against Lazio — their second match against the Biancocelesti in four days — did not inspire confidence. Juve looked just as uninspiring and unfocused as they have throughout this two-month long swoon.

But in the second half, something clicked. Something that hadn’t clicked in a long time. Juve started building momentum. They started actually coming up with some attacking movement. A pair of excellent through balls and clinical finishing from their two stars up front suddenly had them in a place they hadn’t been in a long time: firmly in control of the match.

It was their first win in any competition since the last-second miracle against Frosinone on Feb. 25. It was the first time they had led by more than one goal since Jan. 21, in a 3-0 win against Lecce. But it was, finally, an end, at least for the night, of the drudgery of two months’ worth of dire performances — and put Juve in the driver’s seat for the tricky second leg at the Olimpico later this month.

Massimiliano Allegri made multiple changes to the team that started Saturday’s flop in Rome. He switched back to his normal 3-5-2, and had the boost of Carlos Alcaraz returning to the bench from injury, although Arkadiusz Milik remained sidelined. Mattia Perin took his usual role as Coppa keeper, sitting behind the defensive line of Federico Gatti, Bremer, and Danilo. Andrea Cambiaso and Filip Kostic manned the wing-back spots, flanking the midfield of Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli, and Adrien Rabiot. Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa paired up at the top of the formation.

Igor Tudor’s time at Lazio got off to a flying start with their last-second win on Saturday, and he carried the same 3-4-2-1 formation into this game, albeit with a few changes. He was still missing Ivan Provodel, Nicolo Rovella, and Manuel Lazzari. Christos Mandas remained in goal, with Mario Gila, Alessio Romagnoli, and Patric in the defensive line. Mattia Zaccagni and Adam Marusic, Saturday’s game winner, were the wing-backs. Matias Vecino and Matteo Guondouzi made up the double pivot in midfield, while Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson supported Ciro Immobile in attack.

Juve came out of the blocks looking determined to make up for their flaccid display in Rome. They pushed the issue for the first 10 minutes, and it looked like that effort had been rewarded when Vecino didn’t notice Cambiaso trying to sneak in behind him to get to a defensive header in the box. The wing-back nipped just in front of him and the Uruguayan kicked him in the back of the leg. Referee Davide Massa pointed to the spot immediately, but was then called to the VAR monitor.

The foul wasn’t at issue, but the positioning of Cambiaso. He had most certainly come back from an offside position after Vlahovic headed the ball, but the ball had also come off Patric’s head, and the question at hand was whether the defender had played the ball intentionally or it had simply hit him. Massa judged it to be the latter. How he came to that decision is difficult to fathom, because the Spaniard completely turned around as the ball struck his head in what looked like a pretty clear attempt to direct it. The call to reverse the penalty was, in my opinion, blatantly wrong, but unfortunately Massa’s word was law.

That letdown seemed to drop Juve’s level. Lazio had lost attacking standout Zaccagni a few minutes before the penalty incident, but they gradually began to take control of the game. Zaccagni’s replacement, Gustav Isaksen, was a particular nuisance. Within 10 minutes, Juve had been forced to block three shots.

Juve’s players started to look more and more frustrated as their passing became more and more scattered. As the half wore on, it looked more and more like Juve’s game plan was essentially an ‘80s England kick-and-run, hoping that Vlahovic and Chiesa could do something with long balls over the top. But, isolated as they were, they were usually swarmed before they could get anywhere, and in the rare moments they did manage to break into the attacking third, there weren’t enough targets in the box to aim at.

The only saving grace was that Lazio wasn’t exactly breaking through the Juve defense. That almost changed five minutes from the half, when a loopy header by Luis Alberto went on a weird trajectory and nearly managed to knuckle under the crossbar, only to thump off the upper corner of the frame and, mercifully, straight to Cambiaso.

In what is becoming an unfortunately common occurrence, the Bianconeri were booed off the field at halftime, although it had been a cagey half for both teams. The only shot on target had been a long-range effort by Rabiot in stoppage time. It very much felt like the first goal would decide the match — but the way they were playing, it was difficult to see Juve getting it.

But that changed really really fast.

It was a sequence marked by three excellent moments. The first came from Locatelli, who had another uneven game but in this moment was brilliant, getting to a ball just before it was about to go out for a Lazio throw and keeping it in play with a backheel. The ball was worked to Cambiaso, who carried the ball upfield and then spotted Chiesa sitting in a hole that had opened up in Lazio’s defense. He sent a fantastic raking pass through the middle that found Chiesa with no one within five yards of him. He charged through the hole and ripped a shot past Mandas. It was Juve’s first goal in nearly 250 minutes of gameplay, and sent both the team and fans into a frenzy.

Then something unusual happened: Juve kept pushing.

With the wind thoroughly stolen from their sails, Lazio started looking more and more vulnerable. Just nine minutes later McKennie hit Vlahovic with an excellent first-time through ball into the right channel. Nicolo Casale, who had come on at the half for an ailing Patric, tried to face him up, but a neat stepover, a step inside, and a shot blasted into the far side of the net doubled the lead and put the rest of the night into cruise control.

Juve should’ve had a penalty for real in the 69th minute, when Casale definitely looked like he clipped his heel trying to slide for the ball, but Massa waved play on and this time VAR Aleandro Di Paolo stayed quiet. Gatti headed the ensuing corner just wide.

The rest of the game was simply about seeing out the lead. Lazio’s attack still couldn’t push through, even with fresh legs, and failed to register a shot on target. Juve almost had three when Yildiz went on an amazing solo run and got the ball outside to Weah, whose cross was excellent but stopped by Mandas at the last before it got to Vlahovic for a simple tap-in. As the minutes went by, the night got more and more. satisfying. When Massa finally blew his whistle, it felt like a weight had come off as a fan—and looked like it for the players.

LE PAGELLE

MATTIA PERIN - 6. Solidly organized his back line, and didn’t have a save to make on the night because of it. His sometimes-suspect distribution didn’t cause any problems, either.

FEDERICO GATTI - 6. Made five clearances and won all four of his aerial duels, but was clumsy at times, and the booking he got in the first half means he’ll be suspended for the second leg.

BREMER - 6.5. Made five clearances and blocked a pair of shots while keeping Immobile to one shot all game (which was blocked). Bremer does how Bremer do.

DANILO - 7. Led the team with six clearances and also notched four interceptions and completed 90 percent of his passes.

ANDREA CAMBIASO - 6.5. Worked his tail off as usual. Completed 93 percent of his passes, and we’ll be talking about the one in particular to Chiesa for the rest of the week. What a gorgeous ball.

WESTON McKENNIE - 6.5. Was an unholy terror in the second half. Every couple of minutes you could see him flying into a slide challenge and usually manage to at least disrupt the player he was targeting. Also, that assist was just as pretty as Cambiaso’s, simply opening his body a little and stabbing the ball into the striker’s path was just pretty.

MANUEL LOCATELLI - 5.5. Much like Saturday’s game, his passing was really scattershot, which is unlike him. He’s going through a bit of a rough patch right now for sure. What keeps this from being a full-on failing grade is his defense, which was solid in support of the back line, including several of his trademark slides. But he needs to get going again on the offensive side of the ball.

ADRIEN RABIOT - 6. Completed 93 percent of his passes, although nothing was particularly incisive. Made two tackles on defense but there were times where he wasn’t really doing much in attack.

FILIP KOSTIC - 5.5. The algorithms loved him today, and he had two key passes, but had countless others that were simply bad. Out of 79 touches, he lost possession 19 times. That’s not consistent with a quality performance in my book.

FEDERICO CHIESA - 6.5. Took his goal well after being largely isolated in the first half. Took his goal with authority. We need him that clinical.

DUSAN VLAHOVIC - 7. Was doing a ton of girty work in the first half, and it was only fitting for him to score. That goal was excellently taken too, with a great move to set up Casale before sniping his shot into the back of the net. He even blocked two shots and made an excellent late tackle as well.

SUBS

KENAN YILDIZ - NR. My goodness, that run he made in the 84th minute. He was stealing souls left and right. That’s a special talent right there.

TIMOTHY WEAH - NR. Looked livelier than I’ve seen him in a while. I’d love to see that Weah over the last two months of the season.

MOISE KEAN - NR. Probably should’ve had a late assist when he got to the byline and delivered a great cross, but no one was there. He works hard, he just needs a little luck.

ALEX SANDRO - NR. On to fill in the last few minutes.

CARLOS ALCARAZ - NR. Good to see him back on the field and getting a little more depth into the midfield.

MANAGER ANALYSIS

The win doesn’t exempt Allegri from some criticism here.

Specifically, he has to answer for the first half. It was deeply concerning to see this group of pretty talented players reduced to playing kick-and-run football fit for England in the 1980s. The team looked completely devoid of actual ideas. Furthermore, it was ineffective because it left Chiesa and Vlahovic completely isolated and the rest of the team was so deep that they hardly ever had help when they did get to the box.

It wasn’t until Allegri started letting more guys head for the goal in the second half that Juve started looking like a team that belonged in the latter stages of a cup competition. It’s almost like you ease up on the brakes just a little bit, your team will start to score and play a little better.

One other bone to pick I have for today was the timing of his substitutions. With a two-goal lead and a tricky game against Fiorentina on Sunday, it would’ve perhaps been better to get some guys off their feet once it was 2-0. Certainly I wouldn’t have waited until the 80th minute to make that kind of move. It seemed quite strange to me that he wouldn’t do that with a 2-0 lead as the game dwindled.

LOOKING AHEAD

Juve will contest the second leg at the Stadio Olimpico in three weeks. All they need to do is avoid a two-goal-or-more defeat, and they’re headed back to the Coppa Italia final.

Next on the docket for them is a home tilt with Fiorentina, followed by the away leg of the Derbyb della Mole, and then a slight reprieve from some of the bigger tasks against Cagliari.

Juve will have to be on guard as they head for the season’s final stretch.