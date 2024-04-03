Juventus 2 - Lazio 0: Initial reaction and random observations

At long last, a reason to smile.
For the players, for the coaches and for those of us like you and me who have been watching Juventus fall further and further into the depth of the nine-game collapse they had coming into Tuesday night’s first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals against Lazio.
And while the first 45 minutes of said opening leg against Lazio looked, unfortunately, a lot like what we saw just four days earlier at the Stadio Olimpico, thankfully the Juventus we saw in the second half was a much, much different kind of team.
Boy howdy, was that nice to see.
Within a 15-minute span in the second half, Juventus flipped the script from looking like a team that could be slogging their way to another bad result to a comfortable two-goal lead against a Lazio side that limited them to next to nothing just a few days earlier. Goals from Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic not only gave Juventus the 2-0 win and the upperhand heading into the second leg in Rome come three weeks from now, but gave us all — players, coaches and fans alike — something to finally smile about during the club’s worst run of form in a long, long time.
You didn’t even need to wait to see those smiles appear, either.
There was Chiesa, who is always going to be one of the most emotive Juve players there is, with about as big of a smile as we’ve seen in weeks (if not longer) as he celebrated Vlahovic’s goal to put his team up by a pair of goals.
It was, finally, a chance to be happy again about something Juventus did.
Sure, it’s only one step and a good 45 minutes does not suddenly correct what this team has done ever since Arek Milik got sent off against Empoli and the poor run of form got underway. But, for now, Juve have a solid lead in a two-legged cup semifinal and now have the chance to close out Lazio and make the Coppa Italia final barring any sort of big-time disaster in Rome.
We won’t know if this second-half performance will be any sort of start for the better until Juve face Fiorentina at the weekend and then roll into the meat of this final stretch of games to close out the season. But I just wanna point out a few things that we hadn’t been seeing lately that actually played out Tuesday night:
- For one, Juve actually scored a goal. That’s a big deal because when Federico Chiesa jumped on Andrea Cambiaso’s brilliant long-range through that went right down the heart of the Lazio defense, Juve were closing in on going 250 minutes without scoring. That’s a lot of minutes — and thankfully Chiesa was there to put that run of scoreless ways to an end.
- Vlahovic playing in that kind of way and with the kind of brute force and confidence that he showed on his goal is something Juve need a whole lot of going forward.
Yes, it’s easy to say that if Chiesa and Vlahovic are scoring consistently and even in the same game then a lot of things will come easier for Juventus. But it’s not just the fact that they scored that is going to stick with me about this long-awaited win. It’s the manner in which they did it. Whether it’s the assist from Cambiaso or Vlahovic’s individual effort, these are things that Juve have been lacking a whole lot over these last two months.
This is a team that exhibited a lot of the same old problems in the first half. Their passing was off. Their defenders couldn’t consistently complete passes out of the back. The attacking game plan looked to be along the lines of “try and get it to Fede or Dusan and then hope for the best.” Vlahovic was surrounded by what felt like half of Lazio’s team every time somebody was trying to get a cross off to him.
It was rough. It was a rough watch. It just looked like more of the same.
Thankfully, this team actually had an answer to their struggles to open a game. That’s something we weren’t able to say against this same Lazio team four days ago. It’s something we haven’t been able to say for much of the nine-game run that only had one win. It showed that maybe, just maybe, they’re not totally dead yet and there’s finally something to build off of as compared to the awfulness of the last nine games.
Or, in the words of Vlahovic: “Now we just have to continue like this.” Amen to that.
RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS
- I like when Juventus win. They should do that more often.
- This is the hottest of takes you’ve come to know from this blog over the years. Personally, I hope you enjoy them because Juventus winning will only see those hot takes continue.
- Even with all of that possession Lazio had, Mattia Perin had to make the same amount of saves that I did on Tuesday. These are the things that made Juve good in the first half of the season. These are the type of things that either Perin or Wojciech Szczesny will always love to see again going forward the rest of the season.
- We cannot forget that the thing that allowed Cambiaso to make that assist and for Chiesa to score his first goal since Juve’s loss to Napoli is that absolutely fantastic play to keep the ball in play by Manuel Locatelli right in front of Igor Tudor. I don’t know how Loca did that, but he did it. That was some magic right there to keep the ball in and get it to a teammate.
- Guess who got the assist on Vlahovic’s goal? Surprise! It was Weston McKennie. Those two fellas just can’t stop this who Weston assists, Dusan scores thing. More, please.
- That’s 10 assists in all competitions for McKennie, by the way. I think it’s safe to say that’s pretty damn good for a player who wasn’t even in the original squad over the summer. Now we just need to get him a goal because he deserves it.
- One last note on McKennie: Dude was an absolute terror in the second half. His play after the break really is representative of the Juve team as a whole. Well done, Wes.
- Bremer good. Bremer very good.
- Bremer in a three-man backline — even better than very good.
- It really does fit the script with how things are going for Juventus lately to win a penalty, have Vlahovic just about to take it and then VAR comes right in and cancels things out. VAR gonna VAR, it’s just the rule of law.
- It was the wrong call, by the way. We can all agree on that, right?
- Juventus didn’t do much going forward in the first half. And yet ... they were the only team to record a shot on goal in the opening 45 minutes. This stupid game.
- Kenan Yildiz only played about 10 minutes against Lazio, but my goodness was he out there looking to destroy the souls of anybody who got in his way. That long run he made from the Juve box to essentially the edge of the Lazio box was just pure skill and strength combining. I woulda loved to see him keep the run going after he passed to Vlahovic, but I guess you can’t have everything in the world.
- Would you be OK with Filip Kostic playing that way more often than not to close out the season? Because I feel like he was relatively solid and the numbers back that up.
- I’m still fawning over that assist from Cambiaso. It was just so beautiful.
- Perin’s reaction to Cambiaso’s pass and Chiea’s goal was probably a lot like mine.
- I am always happy when Juventus play Lazio and we get the chance to say “Thank goodness Luis Alberto did not cook our ass” because that’s always a fear of mine before kickoff.
- Juventus actually won a game. Don’t worry. This is not some kind of fever dream in which you are completely imagining things. This actually happened. I’m not kidding.
