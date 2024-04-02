Coppa Italia Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Lazio

Well, here goes nothing.

It feels weird to think about one of Juventus’ last wins coming in their last Coppa Italia fixture considering that game came THREE MONTHS AGO, but here we are. That is the reality of this current situation and how this team has dropped from riding so high in January to where we are now in the first fixture of April.

Hopefully a return to the Coppa Italia means something good. But knowing that this first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals is against the same Lazio side that Juve did absolutely nothing against all of four days ago over in Rome, it’s not exactly a reassuring thing on top of the tact that the team as a whole looks really, really, really bad over their last nine games.

Maybe competing for a trophy again is the trick. Maybe it’s not and this nine-game run of piss-poor form gets extended to double digits. Maybe they get a result. Maybe they don’t.

I’ve had all optimism zapped over these last 2 1⁄ 2 months — and so have you.

So let’s see what happens. Maybe a positive or two will take place over the next couple of hours. Wouldn’t that be a nice change of pace compared to the last nine games.

MATCH INFO

When: Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 9 p.m. in Italy and the Central European time zone, 8 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 3 p.m. Eastern time, 12 p.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Perin; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Chiesa.

Juventus bench: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, Yildiz, Iling-Junior, Kean, Miretti, Weah, Rugani, Alcaraz, Djalo, Nicolussi Caviglia.

Lazio starting XI (3-4-2-1): Mandas; Patric, Romagnoli, Gila; Marusic, Guendouzi, Vecino, Zaccagni; Felipe Anderson, Luis Alberto; Motionless Immobile.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: Viaplay Sports 1 (United Kingdom); Canale 5 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); Viaplay UK (United Kingdom); Mediaset Infinity (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter.