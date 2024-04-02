Juventus vs. Lazio match preview: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch the Coppa Italia

The thing with Juventus’ current nine-game run of awful form is that when you think they’ve already hit rock bottom, they are there to prove that notion false. It’s a vicious cycle of awful, awful play, with no end in sight and a season that has drastically changed over the span of about eight or nine weeks.

Yet, here’s the funny thing — if that’s even possible — about what Juve still has to play for: they can actually win a trophy before the season comes to an end.

OK, so now that you’ve gotten so laughter and/or tears out of your system, we can actually acknowledge that, yes, Juventus can still win a trophy this season no matter how bad things currently are. That’s because Juve are, thankfully before this terrible two-month stretch got up and running, still in the Coppa Italia and play the first leg of their two-legged semifinals on Tuesday night at the Allianz Stadium. Let’s just go ahead and remind ourselves who the opponents are ...

... crap.

Yeah, you also just realized that the same Lazio team that beat Juventus with a last-second goal in stoppage time on Saturday night is the same team that’s going to be lining up against Max Allegri’s team that’s, at this point, trying to be the ones who decide where the struggle bus is heading or if they should put a black and white paint job on it. The first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals is not only against the same team Juventus just lost to over the weekend, but comes at a time in which the team is in their worst form since we were worried about Y2K zapping all of our computers.

The fact that the same opponent on Tuesday night is the same opponent from Saturday night makes things rather interesting. But knowing how things are going for Juventus these days, that’s probably not going to end up being a good thing.

To expect things to be much different would probably be asking a little too much from this team in its current state.

Maybe the fact that they’re now actually shifting over to a competition that they can still win and have not gone from contender to pretender in a few weeks can potentially unlock this mental block they have. Maybe it’s just going to be more of the same where they come out and sit back, struggle with Lazio’s high press that new manager Igor Tudor saw work so well in Rome a couple of days ago and we’re left to wonder if Juve can scratch together some kind of result.

But the problem is that this squad is an absolute mess right now. Their manager seems to really have no solutions as to how to get his team out of said mess. And because there’s now so much pressure on them to not turn this into a collapse of massive and historic proportions, that causes even more pressure to mount on a team that has already shown that standing tall in the face of adversity is far from their greatest strength.

The vibe at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday night is going to be an interesting one. It will likely be a nervy one because of how this nine-game run has gone and even the slightest notion of things turning for the worse could result in more of the same. And knowing that the second leg will be in Rome a few weeks from now, the last thing this squad needs during this extremely delicate and uncertain moment is to head to the Stadio Olimpico in three weeks needing to win and overcome some sort of notable deficit.

The fact is, nobody knows when Juventus’ piss-poor run of form is going to end. It might be a week from now, it might be a month from now and the Coppa italia is yet another thing they won’t be winning this season and we can officially say Allegri’s first three seasons back will end without a trophy. And that’s a big part of the problem, folks. Because this has now gone on for nearly 2 1⁄ 2 months, there’s really no end in sight.

TEAM NEWS

Max Allegri did not hold a pre-match press conference on Monday — which, no matter how you try and slice it, just gives you another reason to believe things ain’t right in Turin.

According to reports, Arek Milik did not pass a final fitness test during training Monday and will miss out on the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals.

Alex Sandro and Carlos Alcaraz trained with the group Monday, according to reports. Their status to face Lazio still remains to be seen considering we don’t know where things stand as a result of Allegri not having a pre-match presser.

Filip Kostic has recovered from the flu and will be available for selection against Lazio.

Dusan Vlahovic will return to the squad after serving a one-game suspension over the weekend due to the red card he was shown against Genoa before the international break.

It is believed that Allegri will go back to the 3-5-2 formation that he’s used all season long after switching to a 4-3-3 for the first half of Saturday’s loss to Lazio in Rome.

JUVENTUS PLAYER TO WATCH

Yeah, we’re skipping this part of the equation for this leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals. I think with how Juve has played of late, there’s no one player that will turn the tide. At least that’s what the last nine games have taught us.

Basically a memo to everybody: Do better. We really need you to do better.

MATCH INFO

When: Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 9 p.m. in Italy and the Central European time zone, 8 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 3 p.m. Eastern time, 12 p.m. Pacific time.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: Viaplay Sports 1 (United Kingdom); Canale 5 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); Viaplay UK (United Kingdom); Mediaset Infinity (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven't already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.