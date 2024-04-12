Juventus are at the European crossroads with seven games to go

One down. Seven to go.

After an objectively abysmal few weeks, Juventus’ 1-0 win against Fiorentina on Sunday saw Max Allegri’s men keep pace for Champions League qualification, widening their lead on fourth-place Bologna to four points and maintaining a somewhat safe seven-point gap from in-form Roma.

We’ve been here before, though. Following a last-minute winner against Frosinone back in February that snapped a four-game winless run, the bottom dropped out again. As we’re all painfully aware at this point, in the subsequent four matches, the Bianconeri picked up an embarrassing two points out of a possible 12 making their road to the top four that much more precarious.

In the nine-game stretch before the Fiorentina game, the team earned one point out of 12 against teams in the top 10 and took another point from a possible six against teams fighting the drop. Reading that, you’d think it was Juventus trying to stay in the topflight.

If past is prologue, these numbers should give fans pause.

In the upcoming seven games, Juventus will face four teams in the top 10 and two mired in the relegation battle. No rest for the weary, as the hellish marathon starts this weekend as the team heads across town to the Stadio Olimpico in the Derby della Mole against ninth-place Torino. Not that the Granata need more motivation as they also find themselves in shouting distance from a European competition berth sitting just six points shy of UEFA Conference League qualification.

While matches against unpredictable sides like Cagliari and Monza could prove to be landmines, the more consequential ties (right now) are without a doubt the games against Bologna and Roma, both of which will be played away from home.

Staring down a possible historic qualification, Thiago Motta’s “ballbusters” (his words, not mine) will certainly look to take advantage of Juventus’ frailties in dealing with aggressive formations. It was clear early in the season that the felsinei would be a hard team to play against as evidenced in the reverse fixture. Had it not been for an 80th-minute equalizer from Dusan Vlahovic to cancel out Lewis Ferguson’s opener, Bologna could have left Torino with all three points. There’s a good chance that’s when the Scotsman’s name got marked in Cristiano Giuntoli’s black book.

There’s little to be written about Roma under Daniele De Rossi that hasn’t already been detailed. Rome may not have been built in a day, but it sure feels like capitan futuro has rebuilt A.S. Roma in seemingly record time. In his short tenure at the helm, Roma have recouped 13 points on Juventus and are coming off back-to-back wins against rivals Lazio in Serie A and Milan in the Europa League.

And therein lies the potential silver lining for the Old Lady.

Despite a tough road ahead, it’s not all butterflies and rainbows for the other teams chasing Champions League qualification. Roma, in particular, will need to balance their European campaign (should they progress) with a handful of challenging matches. Most notable are the head-to-head matchup with Bologna at the Olimpico and away fixtures with the likes of Napoli and Atalanta, who are also fighting for their own European ambitions.

Time and time again, football has proven itself to be the most unpredictable of sports. Positive runs and slumps happen almost on a whim reminding us that trying to “predict” what’s next is futile.

So, buckle up, keep faith, and remember that somewhere deep down in the club’s DNA are etched three words that give us permission to believe: Fino alla fine!