The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 222: So, about all those links to Bologna players ...

Like it or not, the transfer rumor mill for the 2024-25 season is starting to pick up. That means the beginnings of what is bound to be a very interesting summer for Juventus could be taking shape, with plenty of rumors of players who might be signed and those who might leave already filling up social media feeds everywhere.

And make no mistake about it, there’s already one club that the rumor mill is centered around. It’s the same Bologna that currently employs the man who could end up being Juve’s next manager in a few short weeks.

The three Bologna names that Juventus have been linked to over the last few weeks are very much the ones you might expect — Joshua Zirkzee, Lewis Ferguson and Riccardo Calafiori. There’s the very talented striker, a much-needed midfielder and a defender who has burst onto the scene this season and played right into the tactical profile that his manager uses. They all bring something different to the table, but it’s clearly something that those in the Italian media believe could fit in well with a rebuilding Juventus side.

So, why not take a look at these three talented fellas since we’re bound to hear plenty more of them over the next few weeks and months? And that’s what we did.

