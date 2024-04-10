Reports: Juve, Bologna very much in talks over potential Riccardo Calafiori deal

It appears Juventus have started to take their first steps to making their summer have a very Bologna kind of vibe. It might not be the big move that some people hope will go down in a matter of weeks, but it’s one that prove to be incredibly important nonetheless.

According to reports out of Italy over the last couple of days, Juventus and Bologna are in talks over one of the biggest standouts on the field this season. While we wait to see if there are talks regarding a certain manager who is currently at Bologna who is very much liked by Juventus, the Bianconeri have set their sights on young Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori, who has had a true breakout season under the guidance of Thiago Motta. Bologna, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, likely wants between €25 million and €30 million for the 21-year-old Calafiori. Juventus, as you can imagine, will try and lower that transfer fee with the insertion of younger players, with Gazzetta mentioning the possible inclusion of midfielders Fabio Miretti and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia.

The club that Calafiori arrived from, FC Basel, will also reportedly receive 40% of the transfer fee as part of their agreement with Bologna when he returned to Serie A last summer.

⚪️⚫️ Juventus are just waiting to get Felipe Anderson deal signed as exclusively revealed yesterday, matter of time... it's almost ready.



Right after, full focus on Riccardo Calafiori deal as talks are already ongoing.



Juve, also informed on sale percentage to pay to FC Basel. pic.twitter.com/KXZ7SrSXjn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 9, 2024

A product of Roma’s youth setup, Calafiori has had quite the season after moving into the center of the Bologna defense at the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign. Utilizing his dribbling ability from his days as a fullback and combining them with Motta’s tactical setup to give the best feel-good story going in Serie A one of the more unique defensive leaders in the league.

In just over 2,000 Serie A minutes over 26 appearances (22 starts) this season, Calafiori has three assists and is averaging 1.5 tackles per game, 1.6 interceptions per game and 2.3 clearances per game.

Calafiori’s contract at Bologna runs through 2027. He has reportedly become more and more keen on potentially signing with Juventus as the last few weeks have passed.

On top of Motta being consistently linked to being the man who’s potentially in line to replace Max Allegri after the season, Juventus have been linked to two other Bologna players in recent weeks, midfielder Lewis Ferguson and striker Joshua Zirkzee.