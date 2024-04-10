New potential mockups for Juventus’ 2024-25 jerseys break on the internet

As spring dawns and the season reaches the home stretch, another of football’s yearly rites is about to begin.

That’s right, it’s kit leak season!

It’s the time of year when news starts to trickle out about what next year’s shirts might look like. Considering the fact that Juventus, like several of Italy’s other big teams, have taken to wearing the next season’s shirts for a game or two at the end of the season to kickstart the marketing drive, we might only be six weeks or so away from the big reveal of the 2024-25 kit.

That’s what makes the most recent news on the kit front quite interesting. The newest leaks came on Tuesday from La Maglia Bianconera, a social media outlet with an excellent track record when it comes to showing us what Adidas have been up to.

Designs for both the main kit and the away kit were a part of the leak, with the former looking ok and the latter...well, we’ll get to that in a bit.

First, let’s look at the home kit:

Anteprima: 2ª proiezione maglia #Home #Juve 24/25, fronte e intero con retro. Rispetto alla precedente anticipazione, modificata la parte inferiore delle maniche e i toni degli inserti sui fianchi. #JuJersey

[3D model courtesy of @PerseoR9]

— La Maglia Bianconera (@La_Bianconera) April 9, 2024

That’s not too bad. The middle three stripes are prominent in a way that is reminiscent of the 2018-19 kit—that of the unfortunate letter H design. That particular blunder is unlikely to repeat itself, although we still don’t know who the shirt sponsor is going to be next year. If as usual it’s released before the end of the season we’ll see the Jeep logo on it for at least one game, and Juve and Adidas have fortunately ditched the big black background that caused the problem in the old kits. That said, if this image is relatively accurate, a lot will depend on what the sponsorship is and how the logo looks.

Apart from that, it’s a pretty decent kit, although nothing that screams excellence. That’s unfortunately been par for the course for Adidas for a while. The home kits have been average-to-bad since the ‘17-18 kit, which had that snazzy Henley collar. The pattern on the shorts looks interesting, and seems to be cribbed from their Tiro 24 line of workout gear. Obviously, seeing the ensemble on the field is critical—a lot of these mockups that I’ve considered horrid have grown on me once the final product has actually had a run out on the field.

Although, I wouldn’t bet on that being the case with these...

Anteprima: 2ª proiezione maglia #Away #Juve 24/25, fronte e intero con retro. La novità principale è l'aggiunta di un pattern (nel mockup solo indicativo) di tono più chiaro sul giallo di base. [1/2] #JuJersey

[3Dmodel courtesy of @PerseoR9]

— La Maglia Bianconera (@La_Bianconera) April 9, 2024

Yeah, that’s fugly.

The yellow, the grey, and the pink don’t combine well. The weird design in the middle doesn’t have a discernible pattern to it—it’s not camouflage, but it isn’t anything else recognizable either.

This seems like Adidas deciding to throw out a template instead of doing the work on the individual teams, kinda like those weird away kits that a lot of teams had during Euro 2020(1). It seems like the pink is kinda thrown in there as a nod to Juve because it’s a legacy color. The thing is, yellow is also a color with a legacy at Juve. Quite a few change kits over the years have mixed yellow and blue in an homage to the traditional colors of Turin. Adidas has even made that combo before in ‘17-18, albeit the blue was only used in the lettering. Change that pink to blue, and perhaps use a darker shade of yellow, and you might have something interesting, but this is looking like a monstrosity.

But, what do you guys think? Is your kit budget about to take a hit? Or will we abstain this year?