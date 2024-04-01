Manu’s Grab Bag: Done

I think we can officially call it.

Juventus are no longer in a slump or a bad run of form. They are full-on collapsing right in front of our eyes.

There was a mild hope that this team could put it together after an international break and when the starting lineups were announced and a change of formation was unveiled. “Maybe, maybe,” you thought, “this could be the gear shift to bring this team back from the abyss.”

It wasn’t, and they didn’t. Juventus lost 1-0 to Lazio and new manager Igor Tudor in the Italian capital on Saturday night thanks to a buzzer-beater goal from the home side that has now put the Bianconeri closer than ever to dropping from the top four in the league.

Good times, everyone.

Let’s cook.

LVP: Manuel Locatelli

Locatelli is just not a great central midfielder, you guys.

He has improved defensively quite a bit and he has some skills that you would think could translate better to that position, but time and time again whenever a team high presses Juventus, Locatelli fails to rise up to the occasion.

The Italian international was scattershot with his distribution and just plain sloppy with the ball. On a team that struggles to break out of a press, if the central midfielder is not up to snuff, then an already tough task becomes pretty impossible.

I don’t know what the ceiling of Locatelli is, but after two seasons of him not fully figuring out the position Max Allegri has used him in, I think it’s fair to say he needs a new role in this team if they are going to fully take advantage of his skillset.

Shifting Gears

Ever since that whistle blew in Milan against Inter back in February, this team has clearly been struggling to recover their form. With every game that passes in this nine-game (!!!) streak, you can clearly tell that they just fall more and more into disrepair.

A change of formation was a decent try by Allegri to try and coax something, anything, out of this one-time Scudetto contenders. Especially with the international break happening, it was a perfect time to deploy this formation change, you would think, right?

Well, despite the new formation, this was a Juve team that was still stuck in the same vices that have driven them to their unenvious position. Disinterested, without any ideas, sloppy. You could play whatever formation you want, but this team is just not in it anymore.

Of course, it didn’t help that Allegri made the inexplicable decision to start Mattia De Sciglio — who was coming back from an 11 month injury recovery, no less — of all people to try to give this team a shot in the arm. As well as lining up Andrea Cambiaso, one of the few bright spots of this season, as a winger and Gleison Bremer in a four-man backline — a shift in defense that essentially zapped your best player of what he does best.

Unsurprisingly, this did not work out and within 45 minutes Allegri shifted back to the usual 3-5-2 he has deployed all season.

This is a team that is nowhere near a championship contending squad in terms of talent, but Allegri's confounding use of his talent continues to be baffling. Lazio was a team in disarray that had just hired a new coach a little more than week ago and they looked significantly more composed than the visiting side.

If the club decides to move on from Max Allegri at the end of the season — or before? — the biggest reason why that move would be justified is his complete inaction during this collapse.

Why?

So, that was a bad debut for Nikola Sekulov, huh?

The Juve Next Gen product was a bit of a surprise call-up to fill out the bench considering the absences of Arek Milik and Dusan Vlahovic. You probably could have assumed that he wasn’t going to be seeing any minutes on Saturday, but Allegri shockingly subbed him in in the 80th minute for Moise Kean to close out the game.

Allegri has shown willingness to give young guys minutes in key moments. Sometimes it has worked, like in the month or so when Kenan Yildiz looked like the next Lionel Messi. And sometimes it doesn’t, like when Joseph Nonge cost them the game against Napoli.

Chalk this one up in the “did not work” column.

Sekulov had a nondescript 10-minute stint, but in the dying seconds of added time he showed his inexperience, as he completely lost track of the charging Adam Marusic and allowed a wide open header to the Lazio player. A chance he would bury to secure the three points for his side. I get that this team is short-handed, but maybe just ride it out with Kean at that point?

This team is not great, but the coaching is not doing it any favors at this point.

Parting Shot of the Week

When are we officially shook about missing out on top four?

If results break a certain way, Bologna could be within two points of leapfrogging Juventus for third place and Roma within five points. With head-to-head matchups against both teams still on the schedule, Juventus getting bumped all the way down to Europa League football is very much a possibility.

(Or, dare we say it ... Conference League?)

This team has got to figure out a way to get it together. Maybe playing some Coppa Italia football gets a little pep back in their step? It’s doubtful, but at this point, who knows.

See you Tuesday.