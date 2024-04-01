The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 219: Juventus’ struggles have turned into a total collapse

The vibes, they are most definitely bad.

And the worst part is ... we don’t know when it’s going to even start to turn for the better.

Juventus’ run of eight games without doing much of anything right is now nine games without doing much of anything right. Saturday’s loss to Lazio was more of the same from both the Juventus players and their manager, Max Allegri, as just about everybody associated with the Bianconeri couldn’t do much right.

It was, simply, a total crapfest.

The result proved to be yet the latest chapter in what has turned out to be a two-month stretch of the season that has seen everything good that Juve did between August and January suddenly be put into threat and their standing in one of the Champions League spots come into serious question.

As those clubs directly behind them in the Serie A standings continue to roll right along, Juve is kinda doing the same ... but in a bad kind of way.

