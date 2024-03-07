Carlos Alcaraz becomes the latest Juventus midfielder to pick up an injury

When it rains, it pours. And for Juventus manager Max Allegri, that means another midfielder has picked up an injury and looks set to miss a couple of weeks at the very minimum.

Juventus announced Thursday that January signing Carlos Alcaraz, who is fresh off his first career start for the club over the weekend largely because of the injury situation in midfield, is now himself going to be sidelined until late March because of a hamstring injury in his right leg he picked up in training on Wednesday. Considering the fact that Alcaraz will be out at least two weeks before he is re-evaluated, he could very well end up being out of action until April — something that is very much not ideal considering the current shape of Juventus’ midfield is.

The official wording of the situation, courtesy of Juventus’ press office:

Carlos Alcaraz suffered a muscular problem in his right hamstring during Wednesday’s training session. This Thursday morning he underwent medical tests at J|Medical, which revealed an injury. He will be re-evaluated in 10-15 days’ time to determine the exact extent of the injury and to define the recovery time required.

So, let’s just go ahead and list the first team midfielders who we know are currently healthy:

Manuel Locatelli

Fabio Miretti

Hans Nicolussi Caviglia

Joseph Nonge

That’s ... less than ideal, my friends.

The good news is that Weston McKennie — who separated his shoulder late in Juventus’ win over Frosinone two weeks ago — partially trained with the group on Thursday, according to Sky Italia. What that means for his status come this weekend against Atalanta still remains to be seen, but at the very least one of Juventus’ midfielder who is currently out injured seems like he’s close to returning.

But if McKennie is not ready to play significant minutes against Atalanta on Sunday, then Allegri will again have quite the choice — and not really in a good way — when it comes to who’s going to play in the midfield alongside Locatelli and Miretti. Considering that a formation change isn’t in the cards, then it seems like the easiest solution would be to slide Andrea Cambiaso inside from his usual wingback spot and then have Timothy Weah play on the right wing. It’s not ideal considering Cambiaso would be out of position and Weah is extremely out of form, but these are the things that happen when you’re down nearly every single one of the midfielders (for one reason or another) you started the season with.