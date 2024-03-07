The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 214: Talking Juventus-Atalanta, Paul Pogba’s suspension

The month of March is not going to be getting any easier for Max Allegri and Juventus.

And after not getting off to the best of starts in Naples, the first home game of the month is going to be taking on even more importance than we thought it might have.

That’s because Atalanta, who up until recently had been sitting in the top four, is coming to Turin this weekend in a matchup that Juventus very much need to win after a six-game run where winning has very much not been the theme. Over that stretch, Juve have just one win, and will be facing an Atalanta side on Sunday that has lost back-to-back games and is part of a close pack fighting for fourth (and fifth) in the Serie A table.

