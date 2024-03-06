OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Joe Montemurro out as Juventus Women manager

So much for the notion that Joe Montemurro signing a contract extension through 2026 meant that he was going to be Juventus Women’s manager for the long term.

No less than six months after Montemurro put his signature on a new deal amidst rumors that he was a top candidate to take over the United States women’s national team, the Australian-Italian tactician who led the Bianconere to new heights in Europe is out.

Juventus announced the move Wednesday morning, with the 54-year-old Montemurro having reached an agreement to end his tenure as manager despite the long-term contract in hand. With poor results and performances mounting both in the league and most recently in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals against Fiorentina, the struggles proved to be too much for Montemurro to bank on his long-term contract being the thing that kept him at the helm.

Giuseppe Zappella, who has served as Montemurro’s top assistant, has been named interim manager for the rest of the 2023-24 season — which is about to head into its second phase (championship and relegation) later this month.

In a corresponding move that certainly points to who Juve chose to actually stick with for the long term, Juventus Women director Stefano Braghin signed a contract extension through 2027, it was also announced Wednesday.

⚡️ Incredibile! La #JuventusWomen si separa da Joe #Montemurro a partire da oggi. Inoltre Stefano #Braghin rinnova fino al 2027 — Miriana Cardinale (@MirianaCardin) March 6, 2024

Montemurro, who arrived from Arsenal in the summer of 2021, led Juventus Women into the Women’s Champions League knockout rounds during his first season in charge. It was the first time that the Juve women had advanced that far in Europe, with the new format of the UCWL bringing a group stage — and, in their case, a chance to be in the group of death — into the equation. He also won the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia in his first season in Turin.

It was looked at as just the beginning for Montemurro’s squad. But those heights couldn’t be matched both domestically and in Europe the next two seasons.

With the rise of Roma as a legitimate Scudetto contender (and eventual winner), Juve’s inconsistencies the last two seasons have seen their Serie A Femminile streak end and fall well off the pace when Phase 2 of the league schedule arrive. Juve maybe have won the Coppa Italia again last season and the Supercoppa Femminile earlier this campaign, Montemurro wasn’t able to replicate the same success in Europe the last two years. During the 2022-23 season, Juve were unable to make it out of the group stage, while this season they didn’t even make it out of the qualification phase against Eintracht Frankfurt, handing a heavy blow to a team even before they played their first league fixture of the 2023-24 campaign.

Juventus Women’s league form this season has been anything but consistent. They currently trail reigning champions Roma by eight points in the standings, with there being reports that Montemurro and the club parting ways being something to consider even after the most recent defeat to Roma back in early February.

Something clearly wasn’t right for much of this season — and it’s clear now that a new-look Bianconere is on the horizon. It is one that won’t involve Montemurro, who suddenly is leaving the building with a couple of months still remaining in a season that had a lot of expectations and hopes attached to it.