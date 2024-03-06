There was no moral victory for Juventus against Napoli

Hi, it’s me.

I’m the problem ...

Oh wait, not Taylor Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game. It’s Hunter here to rain on your parade.

The instant reaction from Juventus’ 2-1 loss to Napoli over the weekend has been, despite the result, more or less positive. The salient claim I’ve seen to support such a belief is that Juventus played generally well but just didn’t convert chances (I’m looking at you, Dusan Vlahovic!); while the latter is certainly true, I don’t necessarily buy the former assertion.

And I certainly don’t subscribe to the idea that creating chances means, ipso facto, you played well. Your chances could have come, for example, from your opponent playing poorly — as was the case in at least one of the DV9 missed opportunities. Your chances could have also come from sheer, dumb luck. It’s tempting to equate chances with form, but I don’t think it’s quite logical.

So, while we are all bummed about the loss, I felt like making us feel bummed about the way we lost, just to put out any feelings of happiness while I can.

Napoli are not very good

Let’s get this one out of the way: Napoli are not a good team, and they did not look good when Juventus played them in Naples over the weekend. We can give all the many disclaimers that are tempting to give here, like the hostile crowd, the fact that the hosts still have many of their very talented players from last year’s Scudetto-winning side, or the obvious things about Juventus’ injuries, off-field mayhem, and recent form. All of that is true. All of that does not, however, change the fact of Napoli’s being a pretty unimpressive team.

Despite all the clamoring about Juventus’ poor offensive capabilities, Napoli have scored the exact same amount of goals to this point in the season while conceding 10 more than the Old Lady. They’ve got a lot of bad draws, a few bad losses, and three freaking managers — and we just entered March! They are a discombobulated team who also has the Champions League to worry about. This isn’t some well-tuned machine that Juventus faced like Inter.

Chaos on both ends of the pitch

My main reaction from the Napoli game was this: “What on earth?”

From my perspective, the game was absolutely chaotic for both teams on both ends of the pitch. Don’t get me wrong: it was fun to watch, minus the result and minus the rued misses, but I did not see a Juventus team that was disciplined defensively, and I did not see a Juventus team that, even with the changes, looked like they really had that much of a game plan offensively. It was normal Juventus, just a lot more chaotic. And the Juventus that I’ve seen win more games this year has been a tighter, more compact Juventus. It didn’t always make for great viewing, but it made for wins.

For their part, Napoli weren’t without chances. I couldn’t watch the game live, but I feel like I saw the idea in the comment threads that, had Juventus put away their chances, the Old Lady ought to have won this game, but when I watched the game I didn’t feel like the scales were that heavily tipped. Napoli had chances, too, and they missed chances, too. The penalty was unfortunate and obviously changed the result, but this — again from my perspective — was hardly a case of “Juventus definitely should’ve won this game.”

Alcaraz is not an instant fix

Not even the most optimistic of Juventus fans thought Charly Alcaraz, arriving from Southampton in the Championship, would be instant espresso beans to Juventus’ lethargic midfield, and while he’s certainly done some positive things — primarily always looking to move the ball forward, and demonstrating some decent ability and vision to do so — he’s also shown some negative things, like a heavy first touch that killed multiple chances in Naples, as well as a less-than-stellar defensive presence. All in all, there’s essentially nothing to show that he’s worth the alleged price agreed upon between the two clubs.

None of us is privy to that conversation, nor, of course, to Cristiano Giuntoli’s mind, so I think the idea of rushing to judgement this soon is preposterous, but still it’s worth noting that the first impression of Alcaraz is “just another body” in a midfield room of, well, bodies. If that continues to be true, this doesn’t move the needle at all for Juventus, and I’m not sure taking a waiver on his potential is the kind of risk we need at this point.

Here’s the bottom line: Juventus need to improve and improve fast. The cards are stacked against this team right now, and a Champions League padding that once looked bulletproof is now looking a bit creaky. While a nine-point lead over Roma in fifth place isn’t yet enough to induce total panic, the Bianconeri are a few fixtures away from “worrisome” turning to “perilous.” The consequences of missing out on the Champions League next year, especially given the massive lead in January, would be massive — emotionally, mentally, financially. It would damage the club’s reputation, slow down the rebuild that has yet to even begin in earnest, and sink the Old Lady deeper into the mire.

The time to celebrate moral victories is over.