The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 213: Juventus let one slip away against Napoli

Sunday night’s showdown in Naples had a lot of positives for Juventus.

The end result, though, proved to be one that is suddenly becoming all too familiar over the last five or six weeks.

With their 2-1 loss to Napoli at the Maradona, Juventus’ last six games have now included just one win. For a team that lost only once all season before the month of February, it’s a sudden turn for the worse as the schedule gets tougher and the hopes of a Serie A title race going into the final weeks of the 2023-24 season quickly disappeared.

The finishing in front of goal against Napoli was poor to say the least. The youth of the players available to Max Allegri in midfield was on full display for the better and the worse. It was a game Juventus certainly could have won, but ended up losing as they begin a month of March that has a whole lot riding on it considering who is on the schedule.

On Episode 213 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from the loss to Napoli — how it was a little odd to see Joseph Nonge subbed immediately out after he gave up the penalty late in the second half, how Fabio Miretti was a quite pleasant surprise against Napoli, and how Juve’s defense certainly fell asleep

Juventus’ finishing against Napoli ... NOT VERY GOOD!

So as much as people will blame Joseph Nonge, it’s the finishing in front of goal why Juventus didn’t win on Sunday night, right?

Juventus executed their plan against Napoli quite well. It was the execution of shots in front of goal that let the team down.

Twitter questions — including how we are feeling and what adult beverage(s) we might turn to after a game like that one, if Allegri was right to sub off Joseph Nonge right after he committed the game-changing foul in the penalty area, and how will the starting lineup that was used against Napoli will be looked upon.

