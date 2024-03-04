Juventus 1 - Napoli 2: Initial reaction and random observations

In a perfect world, an 18-year-old who has barely played this season going in a split-second too late shouldn’t have been the thing that determined whether or not Juventus beat Napoli on Sunday night. But because of what transpired over that point, suddenly Joseph Nonge’s tackle attempt on Victor Osimhen goes from potential risk to game-changing moment.

It will be what a lot of folks focus in on.

It wasn’t not the only reason why Juventus lost to Napoli on this night.

No, as much as Nonge’s tackle gave Napoli a penalty kick that led to Giacomo Raspadori’s game-winning goal after Wojciech Szczesny initially saved Osimhen attempt from the spot, there is another very obvious reason why a very shorthanded Juventus (especially in midfield) was handed a 2-1 loss at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. That’s because Juve’s finishing, outside of Federico Chiea’s goal to tie things up in the 81st minute, was bad. It was awful. It was not good whatsoever. Choose whatever kind of adjective that has any sort of negative spin to it that you want and it probably will be appropriate.

It was that kind of night. It really was.

Juventus did a lot of things right against Napoli. But when your finishing proves to be as poor as it was for Max Allegri’s squad Sunday night, then you’re playing with fire. And it turns out that Juve got burned when Nonge went in a little too late on Osimhen, his studs caught the ankle of the Nigerian striker and everything that followed outside of Szczesny making the initial save proved to a mess.

(Like, what are Juve’s players doing as they watch the ball on the rebound? There is absolutely no reason why Raspadori should be the first one to get to the ball, yet he is and he’s able to score the game-winning goal after a big PK save without much challenge whatsoever. I mean, Raspadori absolutely burned Alex Sandro on his way to the ball. Sheesh.)

For all of the possession and shot creation that Napoli had, it feels pretty safe to say that Juve had the better of those scoring chances. The problem was that only one of Juventus’ nine first-half shots was actually put on target. Dusan Vlahovic was missing chances. Samuel Iling-Junior — who was making his first Serie A start of the season — was missing chances. Chiesa had a pair of chances that he sent wide.

Juve were doing a lot right in the final third of the field. The only problem was that they were not taking advantage of chances that they should have been putting away.

That’s why Khvicha Kvaratskhelia putting Napoli ahead felt more like a missed opportunity more than anything else. Juventus should have been up on Napoli before that very, very well-taken goal by Kvara, and the fact that they were suddenly down 1-0 on a goal out of nowhere only seemed to magnify the fact their finishing had been ... less than ideal.

It was almost like Juve were in a reverse kind of time warp. Usually they’re the ones who only get a couple of scoring chances each half and that’s it. Rather, it was Napoli seeing Juventus blow chance after chance and leave the door open for them to take the lead.

That’s why there was some relief when Chiesa found the back of the net, but also plenty of regret. It’s because you knew Juventus should have had more than one goal to their name going into the final 10 minutes. It’s because with the way that they were playing, they didn’t necessarily deserve to drop all three points and maybe even head back to Turin with a win.

Yet, just as you were starting to maybe get some hopes up that Chiesa’s goal was going to be the thing that finally ignited this Juventus team into its latest late-game comeback, all hell broke loose as a result of Nonge going in just a little too late, thus missing the ball and catching Osimhen ankle.

But the world is not perfect and the last five or six weeks of Juventus has certainly taught us a hard lesson on that front. For as good as January was, the subsequent weeks are proving to be the opposite of that. I enjoyed the fact that Juve played better Sunday as compared to the four weeks prior, but entering a final stretch of the season they’re going to need more than just good performances to get their desired goal(s) wrapped up.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS