Allegri: Juve losses part of the growth process

Juventus’ current run of indifferent form shows no sign of abating after they dropped more points, this time in a 2-1 defeat away at Napoli. The hosts had dominated possession, but the Bianconeri were guilty of wasting a number of chances and in the end they paid for it.

Speaking to the media after the game, coach Massimiliano Allegri remained upbeat about finishing in the top four, his original target for the season.

“The lads played very well, we had good scoring opportunities and didn’t take them. This is all part of the growth process, finding greater balance in the big games. “We are in a good position, we have 11 matches remaining to achieve our objective.”

With starters Adrien Rabiot and Weston McKennie out injured, January signing Carlos Alcaraz made his first start for Juve with Fabio Miretti and Samuel Iling-Junior also in the XI.

“Without McKennie and Rabiot, Alcaraz did really well in his first real game. Miretti has 60-odd games under his belt already, so is more experienced. “I don’t think Napoli had many really clear-cut chances in front of Szczesny, whereas we did not make the most of our opportunities. We also got pig-headed trying to break through the centre rather than spreading it to wide areas. “It is a regret that we leave empty-handed, but experience of playing at this level makes the difference. We should’ve been more wide awake in certain situations. “It was one of the youngest Juventus starting XIs of all time, I think, and that means we are working well. Our objective is to help these young players to grow so that they will be ready next season.”

The winning goal came after Victor Osimhen’s penalty was saved and three Napoli players attacked the rebound with Giacomo Raspadori tucking it in.

“I am more sad than angry, they started the run from deep and we ought to do better. Szczesny saved a bad penalty, it would’ve been better to put it out for a corner. “Now we have a head-to-head with Atalanta and we need to pick up points.”

Striker Dusan Vlahovic, who missed a number of good chances, will be suspended for that game against Atalanta after an early booking.

“This is football, there are moments when things go your way and others where luck is not on your side. We have to work on the performances, regardless of the results, and the lads absolutely must not let their heads drop. We are on track for our objective.”

