Sunday Poll: As this crisis in form rolls on, where will Juventus finish in Serie A?

Considering the moment that Juventus are currently in, doing this kind of exercise seems rather appropriate. Not because I want to do such a thing, but mostly because Juve’s form over the last nine games has made what looked to be a relatively safe spot in the top four now the complete opposite of that.

It’s been a nine-game run in which Juventus’ title hopes went up in smoke with a bad month of February and now been extended with maybe an even worse month of March.

So, now, with eight games remaining in the 2023-24 Serie A season and knowing what kind of shape Juve are currently in, we ask the question: where do you think they will finish?

Considering where this team was when we last rolled this thing out at the official midway point of the season, here is how the poll looked back in mid-January:

Something tells me that the voting numbers when it comes to Juventus finishing in first or second place won’t dominate the proceedings as they did about three months ago.

There’s also this very important piece of information to consider for Juventus on top of the simple fact that over the last nine games they’ve been one of the worst teams in Serie A: the schedule to close the season is nowhere near something you’d consider simple. It looks a little something like this...

home vs. Fiorentina

at Torino

at Cagliari

home vs. Milan

at Roma

home vs. Salernitana

at Bologna

home vs. Monza

Considering what the last nine games have been like, the final eight games — as well as the two legs of the Coppa Italia semifinals against Lazio — are even a tougher task than what they were viewed as a few months ago when Juve were in much better shape than they are now.

It’s worth a reminder that if Bologna and Roma each win on Monday, the gap between third-place Juventus and the two teams behind him in fourth and fifth will be two and five points, respectively.

So, with all of that being said, let’s get down to the vote.