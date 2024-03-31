Juve fall to Lazio at the death to edge closer to the abyss

Honestly, I couldn’t even muster up any anger.

I’ve trained myself over the last two years to tamp down any audible reactions to what happens in games in order to not disturb my son’s naps. But when Adam Marusic rose in front of Nikola Sekulov, a 22-year-old Next Gen player on the bench because of a shortage of manpower, and headed Matteo Guendouzi’s cross into the top corner unchallenged in the 93rd minute Saturday night, I couldn’t even feel the anger on the inside. It was all too familiar. It was almost expected.

In a game that Juventus had done practically nothing and frankly deserved to lose by more than just 1-0, to see them get their just desserts produced nothing but numb acceptance.

You could see that on the faces of the players, as well. On the face of Federico Chiesa, who, after finally being put into his proper position, was completely isolated before coming off after 68 minutes. On the face of Wojciech Szczesny, whose face was expressionless for a few seconds before gesturing toward his defenders to figure out what the hell was going on.

We keep on thinking we’ve hit rock bottom, only for the shovels to dig in a little more. A long-awaited formation switch couldn’t arrest it, but that’s because it probably came far too late and wasn’t accompanied by any new ideas. All Juventus did was what they’ve done in the last six months, just in a different shape. And so we keep plumbing the depths of their form and opening the door wider and wider for the chasing pack to the point where their Champions League place is in serious jeopardy.

Massimiliano Allegri finally, after much pushing from the media and fans, finally took the leap and set up the team in a 4-3-3, though several important players were unavailable for it. That included both top strikers, Dusan Vlahovic having been suspended after his red card before the international break and Arkadiusz Milik due to injury. Alex Sandro and Carlos Alcaraz were also injured, while Filip Kostic had the flu. Szcesny sat behind a back four made up of Danilo, Daniele Rugani, Bremer, and Mattia De Sciglio, who was making his return to the field 11 months after tearing his ACL. Fabio Miretti, Manuel Locatelli, and Adrien Rabiot made up the midfield, while Andrea Cambiaso, Moise Kean, and Chiesa made up the trident.

Lazio arrived in upheaval. Maurizio Sarri had resigned the week before the international break, leading to the appointment of former Juventus player and assistant coach Igor Tudor. After a week of speculation as to whether he would keep Sarri’s setup intact or go with his own, he unveiled a 3-4-2-1 that was very much his own. He was missing a few names, most notably starting keeper Ivan Provodel, as well as Manuel Lazzari and Nicolo Rovella. Luca Pellegrini was suspended, making both of Lazio’s former Juventini unavailable, while Luis Alberto wasn’t fit to start. Replacing Provodel was Christos Mandas, who had started the year as Lazio’s third keeper but took the starting gloves over Luigi Sepe. He was protected by Mario Gila, Alessio Romagnoli, and Nicolo Casale. Marusic and Felipe Anderson were the wing-backs, bracketing the midfield of Daichi Kamada and Danilo Cataldi. Mattia Zaccagni and Pedro supported Tati Castellanos in attack.

Lazio broke out of the gates full of their new manager’s spirit. They pressed high and hard, keeping Juve from stringing any passes together and pushing the ball into their half, while Allegri’s charges sank into the usual deep shell, just in a different shape. Chiesa and Kean were often back deep in their own half, and when they did get the ball they had nowhere to go with it because they were so isolated.

It was ironic, then, that the game’s first big chance came to Juve. After Chiesa took off running and drew a foul from Kamada, the free kick was swung to the back post and provided a free header to Bremer, whose thumping effort went wide of the post.

Castellanos missed two good chances in three minutes for Lazio, the first one coming in the 17th minute when the ball popped out of a scrum on the edge of the box and into his path, only for him to push wide. The second attempt came from a far prettier move, finished by Anderson rolling a perfectly-weighted through ball for the Argentine, but he once again tried to snipe the near post and this time hit it into the side netting.

Two minutes later, Szczesny very nearly gifted Lazio a goal when he tried to chip the ball out to a teammate while well off his line, only to kick the ball right at Pedro. A desperate lunge kept Pedro from taking immediate advantage, and Juve’s defense rallied to prevent a shot from coming at the open net, with Bremer blocking Kamada’s final attempt.

By this point, Lazio had been enjoying roughly 70 percent of the possession, and they continued to be the aggressors, forcing a nice save from Szczesny at the near post on a snap shot by Anderson.

Juve looked discombobulated in every way. They looked more like a group of guys who had just met for a pickup match than professionals who have been training together an entire season. The exemplar of this was a sequence in which Rabiot chested the ball down and left it for Miretti, who had no reason to expect that kind of pass in front of his own box and was bailed out when Kamada fouled him. By the 35th minute, Chiesa and Kean had combined for 29 touches, and apart from Bremer’s free kick header had done absolutely nothing to make an inexperienced backup keeper work.

It wasn’t until the 41st minute that Mandas finally had something to do. Chiesa started a move from the left side, passing inside to De Sciglio who put Rabiot into the channel. The Frenchman left a one-touch layoff for Chiesa, whose worm-burner for the bottom far corner had to be parried away on the dive. Bremer headed wide from the ensuing corner, and a moment later Chiesa tried another curler, this time going right at Mandas, who displayed some strong hands by simply catching the shot.

It was a much-needed sign of life at the end of the half, but there were things that needed to be addressed. There were some options that could have kept the 4-3-3 in play, but Allegri bailed on the experiment quickly, sending on Samuel Iling-Junior and Weston McKennie for De Sciglio and Miretti and reverting to the 3-5-2 he’s used all season. Juve kept pushing the ball, and in the 52nd minute Cambiaso had a shot saved from a tight angle before Locatelli’s followup was blocked. Chiesa had another shot blocked less than 60 seconds later that very nearly trickled to Kean in a position where all he’d have to do was tap the ball, but Casale was able to beat him to it. Between that and Chiesa’s attempts at the end of the first, it looked like Juve was about to seize the game’s momentum.

And then ... they let go of it.

Just as they looked to have the wind at their backs, they looked as if they very willingly furled their sails. On the hour mark, they made one last strong run out of their half, only to see Kean carry the ball for far too long (in his defense, he may have been concerned Chiesa ahead of him was offside).

That was about it when it came to action, though. Kenan Yildiz had a shot blocked in a good position with about 20 minutes left, but beyond that neither team put a shot on target until Marusic nodded home Guedouzi’s excellent cross with seconds to go before the final whistle.

LE PAGELLE

WOJCIECH SZCZESNY - 6. Made a good save in the first half, but some of his punches on crosses were anemic, and that near-disaster with Pedro had everyone’s hearts fly out of their mouths. Erratic, but ultimately effective.

DANILO - 5.5. Soild defensively in both of his roles, but he was one of several players who had particularly bad passing days. He finished the day with a 77.5 percent completion rate and several of his passes that, on their face, were simple things that were intercepted far too easily.

DANIELE RUGANI - 6. Kept on trying to send long balls to the forwards only to overhit them, but defending was good and he made no mistakes.

BREMER - 5.5. Looked a little shaky in the first half as he adapted to playing in a back four — something he hasn’t done all that much — and was lucky not to let Castellanos score when he lost him by being sucked upfield. Much sharper in the second, and finished the day with seven clearances. Then there’s the matter of that free header ... man that would’ve changed this game tremendously.

MATTIA DE SCIGLIO - 4.5. He’s getting the extra half-point for the entry pass on the shot sequence for Chiesa at the end of the half. That said, he had no business being in this starting lineup. He made mistakes on the most elementary of tasks, which isn’t a surprise considering Allegri picked now of all times to give him his first competitive minutes in 11 months. ELEVEN MONTHS. Frankly being in this game this way wasn’t fair to him.

FABIO MIRETTI - 4.5. Made three tackles in the first half but was a ghost when it came to any sort of attacking threat. It was strange, because the rare times the ball was in the Lazio half he sometimes looked like he was playing higher than Cambiaso, but he only completed 64.3 percent of his passes.

MANUEL LOCATELLI - 5. Made some solid contributions on the defensive end, but his passing was horrendous. Very rarely have we seen him spray the ball every which way but the right one the way he did today. He may not be the best fit for the regista position, but rarely has he proven so scattershot.

ADRIEN RABIOT - 5. Made a few nice moves on the off chances he was close to the box and nearly had an assist but for the save on Chiesa’s shot. But he again looked without purpose for a lot of this match.

ANDREA CAMBIASO - 5. Got bit by both the fact that Allegri made his forwards play their way through multiple lines and by the fact that he simply isn’t a winger. Hopefully Allegri realizes that and starts to play him in his best areas—not that we’re betting on it.

MOISE KEAN - 5. Feeding off scraps the entire game, and unsurprisingly was unable to hold the ball up when holding the ball up faced with multiple players.

FEDERICO CHIESA - 6. He had something in his bag Saturday if he’d had half a chance. Playing from the wing seemed to give him a little extra giddyup, and he was easily the best Juve player on the field at the time he was withdrawn. The team’s best passages of play either started or ended with him.

SUBS

SAMUEL ILING-JUNIOR - 6. The only Juventus player with multiple key passes on the night, he had a positive impact whenever the team managed to get the ball forward.

WESTON McKENNIE - 5.5. Elevated midfield play a little bit and his chemistry with Cambiaso was on display immediately, but he couldn’t authoritatively stamp himself on this game off the bench after back-to-back starts in the CONCACAF Nations League.

TIMOTHY WEAH - 5. Only touched the ball six times in 28 minutes, which tells you everything you know about how Juventus played in this game. There’s nothing you can do to influence a game when the team has no idea.

KENAN YILDIZ - 6. Had a shot blocked in a good position and also a key pass, but couldn’t make much mark on the game with so little of the ball going toward the Lazio goal.

NIKOLA SEKULOV - NR. Man, you feel for the kid. Makes his Juventus debut only to get beat for the winner on the last kick of the game. Allegri has had the tendency to let players like this in for a game or two only to bench them completely at the first opportunity.

MANAGER ANALYSIS

My goodness, where do we start with this one?

There was a whole lot of badness going on in this game from a coaching standpoint. There are a couple of big ones, chief among them starting Mattia De Sciglio. The full-back has always been one of Allegri’s favorites, but there is no justification to giving him his first game action in nearly a year in a game like this. There were wreck-of-the-Titanic levels of rust on the guy. In the situation this club is currently in, to throw him into the fire like that is irresponsible.

The use of Andrea Cambiaso is also a major question mark. Cambiaso is versatile, to be sure, but versatility can often be almost counterproductive when Allegri is your manager, because he gets it in his head to put you everywhere but your best position. On Saturday, Cambiaso started as a winger, which took away a couple of his best qualities. Cambiaso is at his best when he can underlap and overlap with an attacking player and play off them, not when he has to initiate the attack as the forward himself. To start him there, as opposed to putting him at left-back — you know, his natural position — and playing someone like Tim Weah in his natural position on the wing made one third of your attacking trident less effective than it could have been, while also needlessly introducing the weak point of De Sciglio into the starting XI.

But, ultimately, none of this is a bigger problem than the fact that Allegri’s negativity has simply permeated this team to the point where the formation change made very little difference. Once again, the team found itself dropping back so deep that getting out of their own half was close to impossible. Doing so required breaking multiple lines just to get to the halfway line, a task that even the aliens in the footballing world would struggle with. Chiesa and Kean were both so isolated up front that even when they did get the ball upfield to them it was often impossible for them to do much with the ball before help arrived.

The overall preparation for this game was once again deeply questionable. Allegri and his staff had an entire international break to prep for this match, and, much like the Genoa game before the break, the players looked like they had no idea what was going on. Communication between players was practically nonexistent. No one was on the same page with each other. Compare that to Lazio, who looked like a far more cohesive unit despite training with their new manager and learning an entirely new set of tactics for less than a week. Tudor made his players a more cohesive unit in just that short amount of time. Allegri has had this group for almost two years now with only one real personnel change, and the team looks less like a unified group than it did at the beginning of the season.

Frankly, they look checked out.

They look like they no longer want to play for this coach.

I think Allegri has lost this locker room. And I don’t necessarily think that this is a salvageable situation. There are eight more games left in the season, and if Roma beats Lecce on Monday the gap between Juventus and fifth place will be five points. There are no immediate signs that Allegri can get out of this situation. Maybe it’s recency bias, or confirmation bias, or both, or simply reality, but I have a hard time seeing this team keeping their place in the Champions League if Allegri finishes the season in charge.

It’s time to do something drastic. A change has to be made. Promote Paolo Montero from the Primavera. Make Federico Magnanelli, whose influence was praised by players like Chiesa at the beginning of the season, the interim manager. Do something. It doesn’t really matter what that something is. We’re at the point where the situation is dire enough that it’s time to make a move simply for the sake of making a move.

LOOKING AHEAD

Juve will turn right back around and meet this same Lazio team on Tuesday at the Allianz for the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal. That leads into a pair of difficult league contests, first Fiorentina at home and then the away leg of the Derby della Mole. After those two games, the league schedule gives Juve a bit of a respite — on paper, at least — against Cagliari before back-to-back games against AC Milan and Roma that may well decide the outcome of the season by the first week of May.