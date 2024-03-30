Juventus 0 - Lazio 1: Initial reaction and random observations

You needed to look no further than the expression on Federio Chiesa’s face as he was subbed off right as the 68th minute turned to the 68th minute Saturday night.
It was that of a man who was probably frustrated with his own individual performance, but also that with his team. And with how his team played, you couldn’t fault Chiesa for feeling the way he felt as he strolled to the Juventus dugout at the Stadio Olimpico and took a couple of swigs of water as he took his seat.
And it wasn’t the most disgruntled look we’d see from Chiesa all night.
That’s because little did we know about 25 minutes later Juventus were about to see their terrible run of form only continue in the worst possible way. Just when it looked like Max Allegri’s squad would, somehow, get a point against Lazio in Igor Tudor’s debut as manager in the capital city, it was one last defensive mistake that allowed one point to go by the wayside and out the window. Adam Marusic’s header right before the final whistled sounded not only gave Lazio the 1-0 victory, but extended Juventus’ run of form to just one win in nine games, something that has only continued to make a Champions League spot even the more of a delicate situation.
So, to update the count of where things stand:
- One win in the last nine games
- Seven points in the last nine games
- More losses (2) in the last four games than Juventus had the first five months of the 2023-24 season.
- One clean sheet recorded since the middle of January
It doesn’t really matter where you look, Juventus’ form is simply awful. It doesn’t matter if it’s against a team competing for the top four, against a team like Lazio that entered the night sitting mid-table or against relegation battlers, it’s just all bad right now. There’s no other way to spin it because there really is no other way to say it.
Juventus suck right now. They just absolutely suck.
Most of the players are struggling. The manager, even with a change in formation, isn’t doing much of anything right to try and get this team back on its feet. And the more that these negative results continue to roll on, the more that a season that was being talked about as one that involved title contention 2 1⁄2 months ago is now a deal where we’re just praying — and I don’t. even considering myself a religious fella! — they don’t let a Champions League spot go up in smoke as a result of all this.
Things weren’t any better Saturday night. Juventus didn’t look any better than they have in the previous eight games. The change of formation was just that — a change of how the team lined up and nothing more than that. Juve still sat deep and still struggled to string passes together on a consistent basis. This is nothing new, and it’s getting hard to not say it during these posts because it’s really the only thing to say about this team other than “they played like crap again.”
The difference this time around, and probably a good reason for Chiea’s ire both as he was subbed out and after the final whistle, was how little Juve could create going forward. Of course, it is rather tough to do that when you’re really the only threat going forward and you’ve got little to no help from anybody else involved. For all of Juve’s struggles the last couple of months, at least they had been creating scoring chances. They weren’t scoring them, but they were creating them.
On this night, though, there was barely any sort of shot creation. Basically what I’m trying to say is that it’s hard to blow chances when you don’t create them. And on this night, Juventus certainly struggled to do much of anything going forward outside of a couple of Chiesa chances and a Bremer header in the first half.
That left the door open for Lazio to try and get a win on a night they should have scored much, much earlier than the third minute of extra time.
So, on and on we go, when this will stop, nobody knows. I sure hope it’s soon.
RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS
- Juve put three shots on target against a 22-year-old backup goalkeeper who was third string to start the season and was playing for a mid-table team in Greece this time last season. I don’t know about you, but that is the kind of situation in which you’d might want to push forward to see what the dude has. Instead, he was barely tested all game long.
- For as bad as the first half was, Juventus’ actually had less of the ball after halftime. Amazing, ain’t it? This team will only continue to make you feel grumpy as all hell.
- Juventus’ first shot on goal came in the 41st minute. Good times.
- That shot on goal and the movement right before it, from Adrien Rabiot Federico Chiesa, were Juve’s second and third TOUCH in the Lazio box all game long. I repeat: The second and third touch in the box for the entire game. So it took over 40 minutes for Juve to record more than one touch in the Lazio box. That’s ... yeah, I’ll leave it there.
- It’s just so negative, man. It’s so tiring.
- Like I get that you don’t know what this Tudor-coached team is going to do because you hadn’t seen them as a team before, but you’ve got a manager who has managed against him on your payroll and knows what to expect when it comes to the general patterns of play. Instead, what you got was the same old nonsense and Lazio wholeheartedly deserved to win. Juventus didn’t deserve a point with how they played. They deserved to lose, and they got it.
- This team’s confidence is absolutely shot and it’s been like that for weeks.
- The switch to the 4-3-3 only meant so much. Chiesa was isolated out on the wings with nobody really there to help him most of the time. The tactics, at times, seemed to be to get Chiesa the ball and hope for the best. That’s not effective. That’s predictable. And Lazio, smartly, defended it as such. Sure, Chiesa is out of form and we hoped that getting back out on the wing in a 4-3-3 would be the cure, but when you’re constantly double or triple teamed by your opponent, there’s only so much you can do.
- Also, I get that saying the switch to a 4-3-3 only happened because of Mattia De Sciglio, but if that’s the case then Allegri truly is a sicko in the worst possible way.
- That switch to a 4-3-3 last all of one half, by the way.
- This was a bad game for a lot of people wearing a Juventus jersey, but I think it’s safe to say Manuel Locatelli had one of the worst days. I’m struggling to remember a game in which his passing was that off and that ineffective.
- Same goes for Fabio Miretti. Subbing him off at halftime and bringing on Weston McKennie was the right move.
- So many misplaced passes and completed passes that lead to nothing. Where have i seen this before...
- The only Juventus player who ended up with more than one key pass was somebody who didn’t start the game, Samuel Iling-Junior. Maybe, I dunno, he’s somebody who should be playing more often because he at least gives you some sort of threat.
- They cut to Cristiano Giuntoli sitting in the stands midway through the first half and that man did not look happy at all. Can only imagine what he was thinking as time went on, let alone when the final whistle sounded. He obviously knew the scope of the job he was taking, but to go from free-flowing Napoli to this version of Juventus ... it’s not great.
- I’m still wondering why, of all people, Nikola Sekulov is the one marking Marusic at such an important moment. Like, what’s the point? That’s just bad decision making all around.
- Breaking news: Andrea Cambiaso is not a winger and should not continue to play. there. We’ve dealt with Chiesa playing out of position for the better part of the last two seasons now, so we don’t need to see another Italian talent in his mid-20s suddenly doing the same.
- I need a drink. I don’t care if it’s early in the afternoon where I live. I need a drink. Or four. Watching this team is just such a chore right now. Juventus used to be fun. This isn’t fun.
