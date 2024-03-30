Juventus 0 - Lazio 1: Initial reaction and random observations

You needed to look no further than the expression on Federio Chiesa’s face as he was subbed off right as the 68th minute turned to the 68th minute Saturday night.

It was that of a man who was probably frustrated with his own individual performance, but also that with his team. And with how his team played, you couldn’t fault Chiesa for feeling the way he felt as he strolled to the Juventus dugout at the Stadio Olimpico and took a couple of swigs of water as he took his seat.

And it wasn’t the most disgruntled look we’d see from Chiesa all night.

That’s because little did we know about 25 minutes later Juventus were about to see their terrible run of form only continue in the worst possible way. Just when it looked like Max Allegri’s squad would, somehow, get a point against Lazio in Igor Tudor’s debut as manager in the capital city, it was one last defensive mistake that allowed one point to go by the wayside and out the window. Adam Marusic’s header right before the final whistled sounded not only gave Lazio the 1-0 victory, but extended Juventus’ run of form to just one win in nine games, something that has only continued to make a Champions League spot even the more of a delicate situation.

So, to update the count of where things stand:

One win in the last nine games

Seven points in the last nine games

More losses (2) in the last four games than Juventus had the first five months of the 2023-24 season.

One clean sheet recorded since the middle of January

It doesn’t really matter where you look, Juventus’ form is simply awful. It doesn’t matter if it’s against a team competing for the top four, against a team like Lazio that entered the night sitting mid-table or against relegation battlers, it’s just all bad right now. There’s no other way to spin it because there really is no other way to say it.

Juventus suck right now. They just absolutely suck.

Most of the players are struggling. The manager, even with a change in formation, isn’t doing much of anything right to try and get this team back on its feet. And the more that these negative results continue to roll on, the more that a season that was being talked about as one that involved title contention 2 1⁄ 2 months ago is now a deal where we’re just praying — and I don’t. even considering myself a religious fella! — they don’t let a Champions League spot go up in smoke as a result of all this.

Things weren’t any better Saturday night. Juventus didn’t look any better than they have in the previous eight games. The change of formation was just that — a change of how the team lined up and nothing more than that. Juve still sat deep and still struggled to string passes together on a consistent basis. This is nothing new, and it’s getting hard to not say it during these posts because it’s really the only thing to say about this team other than “they played like crap again.”

The difference this time around, and probably a good reason for Chiea’s ire both as he was subbed out and after the final whistle, was how little Juve could create going forward. Of course, it is rather tough to do that when you’re really the only threat going forward and you’ve got little to no help from anybody else involved. For all of Juve’s struggles the last couple of months, at least they had been creating scoring chances. They weren’t scoring them, but they were creating them.

On this night, though, there was barely any sort of shot creation. Basically what I’m trying to say is that it’s hard to blow chances when you don’t create them. And on this night, Juventus certainly struggled to do much of anything going forward outside of a couple of Chiesa chances and a Bremer header in the first half.

That left the door open for Lazio to try and get a win on a night they should have scored much, much earlier than the third minute of extra time.

So, on and on we go, when this will stop, nobody knows. I sure hope it’s soon.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS