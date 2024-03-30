Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Lazio

Like he tends to do this time of year, Max Allegri has done the math and tried to figure out the magic number of points it will take for his Juventus team to hit its main objective for the season. In this case, Allegri has figured out what it will take for Juve to get across the finish line and lock up a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Max’s magic number for a return to Europe?

Seventy points, boys and girls. That is Max’s estimation on what it will take to get back into the Champions League.

You might be thinking to yourself, “Juve’s on 59 points with nine points to go, so that shouldn’t be too much of an issue, right?” Well, if we are talking about the Juventus from January, then it probably wouldn’t. But this Juventus, the one that has one win to its name in the last two months, is an entirely different kind of equation as they head to the Stadio Olimpico to face Lazio and new manager Igor Tudor.

The international break allowed Juventus to not add onto their lengthy trip on the struggle bus. But now, as we officially hit the final stretch of the season right before the calendar flips over to April, we’re about to find out if Juventus have put their brutal February and March behind them or if this eight-game run of horrid form is going to stretch into a third month and make qualifying for the Champions League even more of an interesting affair.

Of course, the first game back from the international break comes against the same team that Juve will be facing a couple of days in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals. That has its own unique set of challenges, but the big thing is that Juventus can’t afford to slip up any more and let this eight-game stretch of suck get even closer to double digits.

Maybe the international break came at the right time. Maybe it’s just more of the same. Either way, we’re about to find out one way or another.

MATCH INFO

When: Saturday, March 30, 2024.

Where: Stadio Olimpico. Rome, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 6 p.m. in Italy and the Central European time zone, 5 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 1 p.m. Eastern time, 10 a.m. Pacific time. (Please note that Daylight Saving Time goes into effect in Europe later this weekend, therefore normal time differences have not yet been adjusted.)

STARTING LINEUP

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2? 4-3-3?): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Rugani, De Sciglio; Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot; Cambiaso, Kean, Chiesa.

Juventus bench: Perin, Pinsoglio, Gatti, Yildiz, McKennie, Iling-Junior, Weah, Djalo, Sekulov, Nicolussi Caviglia, Nonge.

Lazio starting XI (3-4-2-1): Mandas; Gila, Romagnoli, Casale; Marusic, Kamada, Cataldi, Felipe Anderson; Pedro, Zaccagni; Castellanos.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TNT Sports 1 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); discovery+, discovery+ app (United Kingdom); DAZN Italy, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.