Lazio vs. Juventus match preview: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch the Serie A

For one of the few times this season, Juventus’ schedule is going to get busy again over the next few weeks. With the lack of Europe, having there be a game every three or four days hasn’t been there — which, considering how Juve’s playing at the moment, makes it all the more puzzling as to why they sometimes look so unprepared.

So after two weeks (thankfully) without Juventus playing on the field, we now get them back, with a schedule that is about to involve a busy month of April even though we still have one last March fixture to contend with.

It just so happens that said final fixture of March will be against a team that Juventus will be seeing a lot of over the next couple of weeks. Heck, a team they will be a lot over the next four days, albeit at different stadiums both old and then new. And there’s the added bonus that eighth-place Lazio, one of the bigger disappointments in Serie A this season, now has a former Juventus assistant leading the way in the form of Igor Tudor, who will make his debut with the capital club on Saturday night at the Stadio Olimpico against the club he used to play for.

But as much as Lazio are a question mark because we simply don’t know what Tudor has in store for his new team after training them for much of the international break, the ultimate question surrounding Juventus is one we’ve been saying for weeks now: When in the hell is this run of poor results going to end?

We’ve officially reached the point in which Juventus have recorded one win in the last two months, with their second-most recent coming all the way back on Jan. 24. After that game, the vibes were great. Simply great! Ever since then, though, the vibes have turned into the exact opposite of great. The room for error between Juventus and falling out of a Champions League place has been slashed by more than half of what it was back in January. The overall quality of play is incredibly lackluster on the whole, and even when they keep a clean sheet like they did against Genoa they’ve found a way to disappoint.

All of it equates to one win and seven points collected over the last eight games.

It’s a run that has Juve recording so few points that you’d think they were a relegation battler — and certainly not somebody sitting in the top four — if you were to simply look at the form guide and nothing else. The good things that Juve had been doing going into February when they were essentially keeping pace with league leaders Inter have gone by the wayside. And the issues that hampered this squad even though they were winning have now just been brought to the fore in the worst possible way to only magnify that things aren’t OK in Turin.

Translation: The only teams to record fewer points than Juventus has over the last eight games — Sassuolo, Frosinone and Salernitana — are the three teams that currently sit in Serie A’s relegation zone.

As much as Max Allegri has seen a good number of his players go out on international duty, he’s had two weeks to try and find some semblance of a solution to try and have his team turn things around. He can talk about how these kinds of things can happen with a young squad, and he’s right. He can talk talk about what needs to happen against a team like Lazio that has struggled and how Juve players can’t just simply look at their results. At this point, we’ve come to know how Allegri speaks during these types of moments (unfortunately because the last few years have not been good).

But until Allegri’s squad and actually goes out and shows that they can get past this poor run of form that is now potentially entering its third month, then those words can only ring partly true.

You can speak it. You also have to go out and show it.

We don’t know what Lazio will look like under Tudor. We can look at what he’s done at Olympique de Marseille and previously Hellas Verona, but this is a team built for Maurizio Sarri now suddenly not having Sarri’s tactics and typical 4-3-3 setup there to build you plan around. Tudor is likely to come out with a some sort of three-man defense because that has been his base formation for years now, but after that it could very well be anybody’s guess.

And when you’re playing the same time within the span of four days and that opponent has a new manager, you’re bound to only know so much going into the first matchup.

So maybe this ends up being a blessing in disguise for Juventus because they can try and play their game more than reacting to what Lazio is doing. Or maybe it ends up being more of the same from the last two months and this horrid run of form only continues on.

Either way, Juve are running out of chances to right the wrongs of the last two months and ensure that the Champions League is part of next season’s schedule. At the very least, they can make things a little easier on themselves the final few weeks of the season if they start to take care of business over these next few weeks before some heavy hitters show up on the schedule again.

TEAM NEWS

Dusan Vlahovic will miss the trip to Rome because of the red card he was shown in the final minutes of the draw with Genoa right before the international break two weeks ago.

To add insult to injury, Arek Milik will be out another couple of weeks due to injury, meaning Max Allegri is down his top two strikers to pair with Federico Chiesa.

Carlos Alcaraz will also be out for another couple of weeks due to injury.

Allegri announced two other absentees during his pre-match press conference: Filip Kostic (flu symptoms) and Alex Sandro (muscle fatigue).

Also missing out are the two long-term suspensions: Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli.

With no Kostic, that clears the way for Samuel Iling-Junior — who scored a brace for the England U-21 squad earlier this week — to take up the left wingback spot.

Other than Iling-Junior stepping in for Kostic and (likely) Moise Kean for Vlahovic/Milik, Allegri’s starting looks to be the rest of the regulars who have been there much of the season.

Allegri said that Juventus need to clear the 70-point mark to qualify for the Champions League. “We know that 59 points are not enough and we have to pick up more,” he added.

Nikola Sekulov, who was recalled from a loan spell at Serie B side Cremonese in January, has been called up from the Next Gen squad to prove depth in attack due to Vlahovic and Milik being out.

JUVENTUS PLAYER TO WATCH

No Dusan Vlahovic. No Arek Milik. That means there’s basically only one other option for Max Allegri to go with alongside Federico Chiesa against Lazio.

So let’s talk about him.

If you are a striker and you’ve got a big fat zero in the goals scored column at this time of year, that is a sign that your season is not going the way you had hoped. Not even close to positive. And for Moise Kean, as much as you can chalk some of it up to some bad luck, there’s also the simple fact that the 2023-24 season on the whole has been a big disappointment.

That’s something that really is for a variety of reasons. There’s the very obvious fact that Kean has yet to score a goal this season as we hit the final game in March. But also with a lengthy injury absence, a move to Atletico Madrid breaking down because of said injury and now simply getting his first start since Nov. 11 because Vlahovic and Milik are both out, it’s certainly a season in which the 24-year-old Italian would like to forget.

And could also be one that sees Juventus part ways with him a few months from now.

For right now, though, Kean’s role is simple: try and fill the void left by the absence of Vlahovic and Milik. Based on how Kean has played in his limited minutes since coming back from injury earlier this month, who really knows if he’s anything close to sharp. Sure, he will have bad misses even when he has been starting consistently. But what kind of sharpness he will have after barely playing over the last four months is anybody’s guess.

We know that chance creation hasn’t been Juve’s issue of late. It’s more about the finishing those chances that they are creating. So, asking the question of “Can Kean finish even one or two of his chances against Lazio?” seems like something that will be asked quite a bit in these hours leading up to kickoff at the Olimpico.

MATCH INFO

When: Saturday, March 30, 2024.

Where: Stadio Olimpico. Rome, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 6 p.m. in Italy and the Central European time zone, 5 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 1 p.m. Eastern time, 10 a.m. Pacific time. (Please note that Daylight Saving Time goes into effect in Europe later this weekend, therefore normal time differences have not yet been adjusted.)

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TNT Sports 1 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); discovery+, discovery+ app (United Kingdom); DAZN Italy, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven't already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.