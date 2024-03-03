Napoli vs. Juventus match preview: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch the Serie A

Just a couple of weeks before Napoli made the trip north to Turin to face Juventus earlier this season, the man who makes all of the decisions for the reigning Serie A champions, owner Aurelio De Laurentiis, decided to make a coaching change. He brought back an old friend in Walter Mazzarri, hoping that a man who knew Napoli would reverse whatever bad mojo Rudi Garcia had brought with him to southern Italy.

Now, as Juventus gets set to play the return fixture against Napoli, you’ll never guess what has transpired in Naples over the last couple of weeks ...

Yep, just as was the case the first time around, Napoli have seen an old friend return to try and get the Scudetto holders’ season back on track again. This time, instead of a former manager coming back for a second tour of duty, it’s an old assistant coach who has worked under multiple Napoli managers to try and do what Mazzarri couldn’t.

Francesco Calzona, who also serves as head coach for the Slovakian national team, is now the third different person this season that De Laurentiis has employed as the one to try and get his side to play anywhere near Luciano Spalletti’s level a season ago. Garcia couldn’t do it. Neither could Mazzarri, who lasted all of three months before he was sacked. Calzona has been back in Naples for a couple of weeks, and Sunday night’s matchup with Juventus will be the fourth game that he’s coached Napoli since taking over for Mazzarri all of 48 hours before the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie against Napoli. The first of those two games didn’t go all that well, yet a 6-1 rout of relegation-threatened Sassuolo midweek showed that Napoli — which currently sits ninth in the Serie A table — might not be the total lost cause they looked to be for much of their previous two managers’ stints this season.

It’s certainly better than what Juventus did the last time they played.

Juventus manager Max Allegri was very frank when describing what his team went through the last four weeks. “February was not a good month for us,” he said at his pre-match press conference. And even though Juve are coming off a win over Frosinone last weekend, it’s not like that performance was much better than what we had seen over the over weeks of February.

The hope, of course, is that a new month brings a different kind of end product. January was great outside of how the month ended. February, much like the final game of January, was total crap outside of the simple result against Frosinone to close it out.

But the worry is that the trip to face Napoli will only become an extension of what February proved to be.

We know Juventus will be extremely shorthanded in midfield because of the new injuries to Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot, who rang in his 200th appearance in bianconero in probably a less-than-desirable way. That means Manuel Locatelli will be the only one starting who you really expected to be starting come Sunday night, likely to be joined by a January signing who while talented is still a relative unknown and a wingback turned makeshift midfielder or a young Italian who is completely out of form.

That’s less than ideal. Same is Juve’s overall form heading into a game in which their opposition just planted six goals on a relegation battler. (That’s twice the amount of goals that Juve scored against Sassuolo back in January in case you were wondering by the way.) So while Napoli are trying to build some momentum after their most lopsided win of the season, Juve are simply trying to survive the next few weeks so that they can either maintain their spot in second place and not let the rest of the chasing pack get too close so that the final two months of the season are anything more than just a little interesting.

Sure, Napoli aren’t in the same kind of form — or anything close to it — like when Juve headed to Naples a little less than 14 months ago, but they still have a lot of the same names on the roster from that 5-1 decision that they handed Allegri’s squad.

And after a month of February that only seemed to go from bad to worse, the last thing Allegri and Juventus need to see happen is starting a new month off on the same kind of foot that we saw for much of the last month. That would be ... yeah, you know what I mean.

TEAM NEWS

Paul Pogba: officially suspended for four years as of earlier this week. He is expected to appeal the verdict to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, a process that could take months to complete.

Nicolo Fagioli is heading into the final three months of his suspension for gambling.

The long-term injury list is as follows: Mattia De Sciglio, Moise Kean and Mattia Perin. Allegri said that Kean and Perin (say that a few times fast) “should return” at some point next week.

Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot are the newest additions to the injured list after their separated toe and separated shoulder injuries, respectively, against Frosinone last weekend.

When it came to how long McKennie and Rabiot will be out for, Allegri didn’t provide any concrete answers, instead saying that they still need to be evaluated further.

The good injury news is that Federico Chiesa and Danilo returned to training on Friday, which should at the very least put them in position to be options off the bench against Napoli.

Juventus have not won both games over Napoli in a single season since the 2018-19 campaign. Juve have not kept clean sheets in both games against Napoli since 1994-95 when Marcello Lippi was managing in Turin (and I was in elementary school).

JUVENTUS PLAYER TO WATCH

With only so many midfielders available, will it comes to anybody’s surprise that we will be talking about somebody in the midfield?

The thing is, we don’t know where, exactly, he will be playing in the midfield.

Over the last couple of days, those who do projected lineups have had Andrea Cambiaso starting as the wingback on the right wing like he has done for much of the past few months. Others, meanwhile, has had Cambiaso shifting to more of an inside role like he’s done a handful of times this season. Those same outlets, namely Gazzetta dello Sport, then changed to Cambiaso being out wide and Fabio Miretti in the starting midfield.

That is not what you call helpful.

The thing that determines where Cambiaso will play is whether Allegri decides to go with Miretti or Timothy Weah. Based on form alone, that is not exactly the best choice. Is there a lesser of two evils there? I’m not so sure. So it could very well with who Allegri feels more confident with compared to where it means Cambiaso is going to play as a result.

Speaking of form, you just get the feeling that Cambiaso has maybe cooled off a little bit since the month of January has come to an end. While he wasn’t racking up assists right and left to begin with, Cambiaso has recorded just one assist in the first nine games of the 2024 calendar year.

Basically, that’s another way of saying that Juve will need more from Cambiaso no matter where he plays considering that the guy who currently leads Juve in assists, McKennie, is going to be out for what feels like a couple of weeks at minimum. And with no McKennie in the lineup that also means that Cambiaso will be working with somebody — especially if it’s Miretti — who probably won’t have as much desire to overlap out on the wing like Juve’s resident Texan has done so well this season.

We’ll see where things shake out Sunday night. No matter where he plays, though, Juventus will need Cambiaso to be back at his best if they want to have any chance of challenging Napoli’s talented wide men.

MATCH INFO

When: Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. in Italy and the Central European time zone, 7:45.m. in the United Kingdom, 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific time.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TLN (Canada); TNT Sports 1 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); discovery+, discovery+ app (United Kingdom); DAZN Italy, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven't already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.