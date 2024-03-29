Details emerge about Bremer’s release clause as rumors begin to fly

When Gleison Bremer signed his contract extension with Juventus back in late December, it was viewed as a late Christmas gift as the Bisnconeri locked up one of their best players for the long term. It was one of Cristiano Giuntoli’s first big-time moves to signal who he wants to center his Juve squad around going into the future as he tries to reshape the club’s roster over the next year or two.

What we didn’t know when the contract was announced on Dec. 27 is that there’s a little bit of a potential road block in Bremer being a building block of the future. One that we’ve rarely seen at Juventus over the last couple of decades when it comes to high-priced players.

That’s because all of two days before Juventus returns to action to begin the final stretch of the 2023-24 season, we learned through various reports in the Italian media that there is a now a release clause in Bremer’s contract that goes into effect in 2025. According to Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti and others, the release clause is valued anywhere between €60 million and €70 million depending on certain variables, and thus causes a situation this summer where big-money clubs are likely to come calling trying to sign him for either just as much or see if Juve want to sell him for more than the release clause is valued at. So as much as Bremer’s new deal through 2028 allowed for his salary to be spread out another 18 months, it now suddenly has this extra piece to it that certainly causes reason for concern.

Even before news of Bremer’s release clause came to light Thursday, rumors of interest from Manchester United and potentially other Premier League clubs were starting to come to light. They weren’t from what you would call reliable sources, but now there’s bound to be even more chatter about what the 27-year-old Brazilian’s future in Turin has in store.

Confermato: la clausola rescissoria di #Bremer esiste. Variabile tra i 60-70 milioni // Confirmed: Bremer has a release clause. It’s variable and between €60m and €70m ⚠️ @GoalItalia @goal — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) March 28, 2024

As April is just a few days away, this is when the plans for the summer transfer market may start to come into focus. Or, at the very least, start to be put down on paper by clubs who know they are able to spend money this coming summer and who their potential targets may end up being.

We know Juventus are very much in a situation where they need to raise funds this summer to comply with Financial Fair Play and make up for the projected nine-figure losses they face with no European competition this year. That sets up the kind of scenario in which we figured would happen last summer when it comes to a big-name player heading out because of the current financial situation Juve find themselves in. This summer, though, the pressing need for funds seems even more of a big deal because there’s both the financial losses to cover and an attempt on Giuntoli’s part to somehow upgrade the roster if Juve are to qualify for the Champions League.

What does that mean if United come in with a big of €60 million for Bremer? What if that big is closer to €70 million and the player shows a willingness to potentially head elsewhere after living in Turin for the better part of the last decade?

It’s suddenly added another wrinkle — and a major one at that! — to a summer that could end up seeing multiple big names leave due to the financial climate at the club. And while Bremer might well be considered untouchable, there’s also the simple fact that to rebuild Juventus need to be able to hit certain marks off the field before they can get going and show forward progress again.