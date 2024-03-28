The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 218: What could a new-look Lazio have in store for Juventus?

Over the last couple of years, a meeting with Lazio meant a reunion with an old friend. The two men who last Juventus to a Serie A title, Max Allegri and Maurizio Sarri, on opposite sidelines as they matched up against each other in Turin or Rome. Allegri has, for the most part, gotten the better of the man who ended up replacing him at Juventus.

But this meeting between Juventus and Lazio — the first of three over the next 3 1⁄ 2 weeks — will look a little different than the last handful of matchups. That’s for the simple reason that Sarri is no longer on the Lazio sideline after resigning the week before the international break arrived.

Fret not, friends. There is still an old friend on the Lazio sidelines, That is because everybody’s least favorite Serie A president/owner, Claudio Lotito, has decided to hire for Juventus defender and assistant coach Igor Tudor as Lazio’s next manager, with his debut set for Saturday evening at the Stadio Olimpico. Tudor, who has been linked with Juve as a potential replacement for Allegri in the past, now faces the team he was with three years ago during Andrea Pirlo’s lone season at the helm in Turin.

So while it has been an overall disappointment of a season for Lazio, could Tudor’s arrival give them any sort of late-season new manager bounce that so many clubs crave when there’s a change with less than 10 games to go? We shall see ...

