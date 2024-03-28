Juventus’ worrying slump was unfortunately somewhat predictable

Sunday evening, January 21st 2024 could be a day that goes down in infamy for Juventus. Matchweek 21 in the Serie A had just concluded and the Bianconeri had romped to a 3-0 win away at Lecce thanks to a brace from Dusan Vlahovic and the cherry on top from Gleison Bremer as Juve ascended to the top of the league. Surely things could only continue to get better from there, right? Right?!

Well, coach Massimiliano Allegri hasn’t been convinced this season that his Juventus side are Scudetto material, but even he put aside his prescience after the win to say -

“We’re working hard to win as many games as we can and, above all, we’re growing increasingly calm and reading the different moments of games, which gives us a greater awareness.”

Little did he know what was coming. To be fair, neither did many of us fans either. Riding high on a wave of euphoria, we started to believe that maybe the sum of the whole was greater than the parts.

However, just eight weeks later, any dreams of making a run at the league title are quite forgotten, and there is a sense of trepidation that even a top four finish might get bungled away with how poorly the Bianconeri have been playing.

In those eight weeks, Allegri’s boys have managed just one win, that too with an injury time goal from Daniele Rugani against lowly Frosinone. Juve have completely lost their way in that period, losing sight of the things that got them to the summit to begin with by defending stoically and some opportunistic finishing.

Juventus have picked up one win, four draws and three defeats in that span, scoring nine times but conceding eleven, and going into the March international break are sitting in third place, seventeen points behind the machine-like efficiency of Inter Milan and three behind a rejuvenated AC Milan. Surprise package Bologna are just five points behind, with nine games left to conclude the season.

Let’s take a look at the both attacking and defending facets of the game, and how them both declining at the same has led to Juve’s slump.

Attack

Underperforming in front of goal appears to be a strong theme for the Bianconeri this season. While they have been pretty good at creating big chances this season, apart from Dusan Vlahovic none of the other players have been able to take advantage consistently. Even the Serbian spearhead has been hit or miss at times.

What is even more disturbing is that in the eight game stretch where they have recorded only one win, apart from the defeat against defending champions Inter they are creating enough chances to win games, as that dotted line indicating trends shows. The inability to finish has desperately exposed Juve’s lack of goalscoring talent.

Combine that with Federico Chiesa going missing recently and Adrien Rabiot being light years off his goalscoring form from last season and Juve basically are praying for a goal or two from Vlahovic or Arkadiusz Milik, and that’s about all they have.

It doesn’t end there either. Juventus’ expected goals per game appears to be steadily declining as the season wears on and injuries mount, and it’s interesting how closely that trendline matches their actual goals output.

In any normal season ups and downs in scoring form are only to be expected. For well-drilled sides, performances tend to get better as the season wears on and less-prepared teams tire and fade away. Juve appear to be more of the latter when earlier in the season they looked more like the more former.

Still, a decline in scoring wouldn’t have been so bad if it weren’t paired with a defence going missing at about exactly the same time. Have they though?

Defence

The Bianconeri have only conceded 23 goals in 29 games, but what is indeed disturbing is that just under half of that tally has come in the last eight games. Interestingly enough, when you look at the trendlines for both expected goals against and big chances against, they are.. flat. Yet Juve are clearly conceding more goals as the scoreboard at fulltime quite clearly indicates.

It’s not like the quality of finishing they have come up against has gotten drastically better all of a sudden. So then is it just pure damned bad luck? Believe it or not, it just might be.

Since expected goals is not always the best indicator of what is going on on the pitch, let’s take a look at how the goals conceded compares to big chances created by Juve’s opponents.

The big chances against trendline is only showing a marginal uptick, so that means Juve aren’t necessarily worse at defending than they were earlier in the season, but a combination of factors between errors, bad bounces and luck means they’re giving up a lot more goals.

What it does look like is that the defending numbers have regressed to the mean - we were probably more fortunate earlier in the season when goals that we should have conceded somehow didn’t end up going in, but they definitely are now. This paired with the goals drying up in front has resulted in this recent barren spell.

Conclusions

Statistical analysis never paints a full picture of what is going on on the pitch. What it does do though is take a non-biased, full-season view of results and attempts to explain what is happening beyond the eye-test. and what we could expect going forward.

On the attacking front, it appears the only way to fix Juve’s scoring woes is for players to improve their shooting. The Bianconeri are creating goalscoring chances, possibly even more than before, but when they’re not taking their opportunities, it’s coming back to bite them. Shooting drills will likely only fix part of the problem, but it appears that this slump is also in the players’ heads at this point and they need to rediscover some of their confidence and swagger.

Defensively, I wouldn’t change a thing. Over a season, outliers tend to get evened out and there’s nothing glaringly wrong that the stats are saying Juve are doing wrong. That same lack of confidence could be weighing the players down, and when they concede or fail to score from a big chance, it appears to be affecting the team as a whole.

Glossary -

Expected Goals (xG): Expected goals (or xG for short) is the likelihood that a shot will result in a goal. In other words, a measurement of how good the chance was.

A player or team’s total xG in a match can give an indication of how many goals they could have expected to score, given the quality and quantity of the chances they created.

For each shot, an xG value from 0 to 1 is assigned, with a value of 1 representing a guaranteed goal. So, if a shot has an xG value of 0.4, that means you would expect a goal to be scored from that shot 4 out of 10 times. This is based on the shot angle, distance from goal, type of pass, header or shot, among other factors.

So, if a team loses 1-0, but they had an xG of 2.1, you can say they were unlucky to lose, as they could have been expected to score at least 2 goals from the chances they created. [Opta]

Big Chance (BC): A situation where a player should reasonably be expected to score, usually in a one on one scenario or from very close range when the ball has a clear path to goal and there is low to moderate pressure on the shooter. Penalties are always considered big chances. [Opta]

(All stats in this piece are from UnderStat)