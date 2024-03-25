The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 217: On Adrien Rabiot and his undecided future

There are a lot of decisions that Juventus’ new front office will have to make this summer. Whether it’s what to do with players on the current roster, players coming back from loan both in the good way or the bad, or the simple fact that the level of talent needs to be raised, it’s a summer 2024 where things will certainly be more a little more lively compared to 12 months ago.

One of the other decisions that will have to be made will be on Adrien Rabiot’s end and it will have to do the simple fact of if he is going to sign another contract with Juventus or head out after five years in bianconero. This is a topic of discussion because Rabiot himself said late last week while on international duty wth France that he hasn’t made up his mind about where he will be playing next season.

So, same kind of deal as where we were a year ago, although Rabiot himself isn’t having the same kind of big-time career year that he was last season.

Is Rabiot re-signing with Juve a good idea? How much of it might hinge on if Max Allegri is still around after the completion of the 2023-24 season? Can Juve even afford to pay Rabiot what he and Momgent Veronique might be asking for?

There’s a lot to consider when it comes to Rabiot’s future at Juventus. And we took a look at it as we wait for the Bianconeri to come back from the first international break of 2024.

