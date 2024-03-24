Who stays, Who goes? Building a foundation for the next great Juventus team

After enjoying a blissful weekend with no Juventus football to ruin perfectly good days, we gear ourselves back up for the return of the Bianconeri in less than a week’s time and the usual discourse that has followed this club for most of the year.

So, instead of trying to fight it, I’m just going to steer right into the skid ... SHOULD MAX ALLEGRI STAY AS JUVENTUS COACH? MY COLUMN:

Nope, no, sorry, can’t do it. I’m just so sick and tired to this topic. Believe what you want to believe — nobody on either side will be swayed anyways. I don’t care.

But we do still have to find something to talk about during the last few days of this international break, so why not do the other thing that everyone loves to discuss? Yep, some good old-fashioned fantasy calcio!

It’s to no one’s surprise that one of the biggest things ailing Juventus at the moment is their inadequate squad. It’s a team that is miles from having the quality, depth and leadership that Juventus used to be able to boast and that launched them to their decade-long streak of success before in the 2010s.

When you have this issue, you have to face some tough questions, and that’s the topic of this piece: Who should stay and who should go at season’s end?

First off, some caveats, which are usual with these types of articles. We are obviously playing FIFA for a lack of a better word. I know it’s not feasible from an economic standpoint or even a practical one to have massive turnover from one season to the next.

Juventus are currently broke, so selling off massive pieces of this team — as much as they might deserve to — is impossible just because they do need players to fill the team sheet at the end of the day. This article is more of an exercise in figuring out where this team currently stands in terms of quality on the pitch, rather than figuring out whether is feasible to sell over half the team.

It’s also an exercise in figuring out the players who should actually still be considered building blocks towards the next Juve team that will hopefully fight for titles again. Essentially, if this player is not a guy who is going to be a major contributor in a title-contending team, I’m not supper attached to said player. That’s the main criteria here.

We are going to divide every player in tiers from the ones that I believe we should definitely keep to the ones that I’d be more than happy to drive to the airport myself.

(I’m not taking into account both backup keepers, Mattia Perin and Carlo Pinsoglio, because they haven’t really played all that much to be fair about their place in this ranking. Same with Tiago Djalo because it was a signing made for next season, Carlos Alcaraz because we technically don’t own his rights and he played like 150 minutes before getting hurt, so who knows. And Paul Pogba because it makes me sad and might be banned for football for the rest of his career.)

As always, please remember, if you disagree with any of the below assessments, you are very much welcome to do so. But please, do take into account that you are wrong and I’m right. I have to say this every single time, but you people continue to make comments arguing against opinions presented here under some delusion that you are correct, when you are in fact, not. Hope this was clear for everyone.

With all that being said, let’s cook.

Tier 1: Lifting the next Scudetto

Kenan Yildiz - ST

Nicolo Fagioli - MF

Andrea Cambiaso - FB/WB

Bremer - CB

Matias Soule - RW

If Juventus are in any way serious about contending for titles in the short term, every single one of these guys is untouchable.

Bremer and Cambiaso are already showing it in the current iteration of the team, as both have been incredibly reliable and productive in their respective roles and have room to grow still. Yildiz and Soule — who is on loan, but I decided to include here anyways — are too young, too talented and have way too much potential to even think about selling them at this point in their career.

Fagioli is probably the least defensible pick here, but I still believe blindly in his potential despite being dumb enough to get himself suspended for much of the 2023-24 due to his gambling issues. Out of all the midfielders that play for Juventus, he is the only one that I feel can be at a level in which he is one of the best players on a title-winning team.

Tier 2: Godfather offer

Dusan Vlahovic - ST

Manuel Locatelli - MF

Danilo - CB/FB

Wojciech Szczesny - GK

These are very talented players in their own right, and I sure could envision a scenario in which they are part of Juventus revival, I’m not advocating for them to be sold, but if the money is right ...?

Danilo’s biggest problem is his age, and while his ability to be able to play in several positions has been an asset to a Juve squad that is shorthanded more often than not, it also means he is not an elite level player at any one of those positions. Woj has been, without a doubt, one of the best keepers in Italy, but again, age is not his biggest ally if you are thinking of developing for the next great Juve team.

Locatelli and Vlahovic are both pretty much the same case. They are talented enough to show flashes of greatness, but they’re not talented enough to put it all together consistently. They are both young enough that you can very easily talk yourself into both of them developing and becoming what we think they can become, but they have also had enough time and minutes that it starts to become a tad concerning that a lot of their issues seem to keep flaring up.

Not as untouchable as we would have thought.

Tier 3: I’ll deny it to the Gazetta, but I’m listening.

Federico Chiesa - RW

Samuel Iling-Junior - LW

Weston McKennie - MF

McKennie is the feel-good comeback story of the year. He’s been extremely reliable, has shown great playmaking skills and performed a lot better than anybody expected him to perform. Then again, if McKennie is the best midfielder on your team, how good is that team?

Iling-Junior is as tantalizing as tantalizing gets. When he is on, there doesn’t seem to be a player alive who can keep up with him in terms of pure pace and speed. He also has worked a lot on his defensive chops and become a much more complete player than last year. Why does he still look so pedestrian then? Like, how are you not unseating Filip Kostic full stop? We can’t just completely chalk it up to some weird “Allegri hates him” reasoning because even when he has played, it’s rare when he actually takes over a game or makes a difference with enough consistency.

Chiesa has seven goals in 30 matches and I’m sorry, but if you are supposed to be a world class-level player, how is that acceptable? I get it, the big, Chiesa as a second striker proposition didn’t work, but we were hyping this dude up as a next level star, shortlist for best player in the world awards. But if you are not exclusively deployed on the wing ... you are just pedestrian?

Elite players find a way to make a difference — we saw it with a guy like Paulo Dybala, who was switched between positions pretty much every single year of his Juve stint and managed to make it work in every single one. I know it’s faux pas to mention the name to Juve fans but ... Cristiano Ronaldo? Wasn’t he a winger who figured out ways to make an impact from everywhere on the field? And sure, you might tell me that it’s unfair to judge Chiesa against Ronaldo or even Dybala — who in his heyday won the Serie A MVP award and was shortlisted for Europe’s The Best as a striker — but wasn’t that the ceiling for Chiesa? Shouldn’t that be the bar in which he is judged?

If it’s not, that’s fine! Then Chiesa’s potential is of, say, Arjen Robben. Nothing wrong with Robben — he was a very good winger for a very long time. I would love to have an Arjen Robben type of player on this team. A Robben-level talent can be an important player in a title-winning team. He is not always a cornerstone type of player and maybe Chiesa is not, either.

Tier 4: Exclusively Depth

Federico Gatti - CB

Fabio Miretti - MF

Moise Kean - ST

Daniele Rugani - CB

I’m fine keeping these guys provided they see playing time in Coppa Italia matches exclusively. They are OK players who can definitely contribute here and there and every single team needs those guys.

The bad news? With the exception of Kean — who between injuries and a two-striker system hasn’t seen the field as much — and Rugani, both Miretti and Gatti have played a lot of minutes for Juventus this year.

Gatti is a nice story and his come up is legitimately remarkable but to believe that he should be starting day in and day out for a team with aspirations is to over rate the hell out of him. Same for Miretti who is a nice young kid and if he had come up with Juventus in 2016 he would have been plying his trade at Sassuolo at best.

Tier 5: Throw in a bag of balls and I’ll pay the shipping

Hans Nicolussi Caviglia - MF

Filip Kostic - WB

Timothy Weah - WB

These dudes probably should not at a top-tier club, and the reason they are at Juventus is indictment enough of where this team currently stands.

Nothing personal against any of them, but other than a neat showing in a pre season game, I struggle to remember one time I was impressed by Weah this year. Nicolussi and Kostic are the definition of journeyman players, I hope they continue their careers in mid table teams wherever they decide to ply their trade next.

Tier 6: No, I’ll give YOU a few bucks if you take him off our hands

Arek Milik - ST

Mattia De Sciglio - LB

Alex Sandro - LB

Sometimes, I hear the argument regarding some players in this team that they are “fine” as depth players. Why not keep him on the bench? He’s fine!

That argument has been used for every single player on this tier and I’m here to tell you that no, it’s not “fine” to have below average players in your team just because they are not meant to play that much. Because if they do play, you want to have some sort of semblance of competency. If you have an injury, you want to believe that you can at least survive with that player on the field if they have to step up.

Or what if you are losing? What if you need some sort of shot in the arm or tactical shift? And you look at the bench and the “fine” Mattia De Sciglio is there? What could a guy like that possibly do to help in any way, shape or form change the tide of the match?

The biggest reason of the gradual downfall of our beloved club is that the board, for reasons ranging from incompetence to economic, became fine having players that were well below par for a team that not that many years ago had as a guiding light the objective of winning the Champions League.

This ranking might seem harsh to some players, but if Juventus is still the club Juventus wants to be that’s the bar we have to set up for every single player wearing the black and white stripes.

Back in 2017, I remember having lively debates with Real Madrid fans about whose squad was better. It was a debate, they had to concede some points. I had to concede others. But we all agreed on one thing: at least it was a debate.

It sure as hell isn’t on 2024. And that has to piss us off as Juventus fans.