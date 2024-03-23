Report: Juventus want to extend Carlos Alcaraz’s loan for another season

The biggest thing when Juventus announced the Carlos Alcaraz loan deal was the price that they could pay Southampton to make it a permanent one come the summertime. The second most notable thing involving the Alcaraz loan deal was just how little time — basically five months — Juve director Cristiano Giuntoli and co. would have to decide to make said deal permanent.

Well, there may be a way around all of that.

According to Marco Guidi of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Giuntoli — who has long been an admirer of Alcaraz dating back to before he signed with Southampton in January 2023 — is aiming to try and extend the loan deal that brought the young Argentine midfielder to Turin two months ago. Some of this could eventually hinge on the potential of Southampton getting promoted back to the Premier League all of one season after they were relegated to the EFL Championship, England’s second division, where they currently sit in fourth place (and a promotion playoff spot).

Juve paid an initial €3.7 million loan fee to Southampton with another €1.9 million add-ons attached to it for the rest of the season. The buy option, as it stands now, is at €49.5 million, but could obviously change if Alcaraz’s loan deal is extended for another year and the entirety of the 2024-25 season.

(Gds) "La Juve aspetta Alcaraz ad aprile e studia il piano per tenerlo un anno in più" ► https://t.co/jSSuDfQaD3 pic.twitter.com/OtiLqoRi78 — VecchiaSignora.com (@forumJuventus) March 21, 2024

Alcaraz, who is currently out injured after suffering an injury in training earlier this month, has yet to truly impress during his limited minutes at Juventus thus far. Having to be temporarily forced into a bigger role when Adrien Rabiot dislocated his toe meant that Max Allegri had to play him more minutes than he would have liked. But, obviously, that was short-lived before Alcaraz himself suffered a muscle injury two weeks ago.

Alcaraz is expected to be back in a couple of weeks.

According to La Gazzetta, Alcaraz’s performances in the 177 minutes in bianconero have met the approval of Allegri and the Juventus management team. Him being injured at a time in which playing time might have been more plentiful because of all the absences in midfield have certainly hurt him, with both Rabiot and Weston McKennie now back in the fold (and currently on international duty with their respective national teams).