Juventus should replace Max Allegri only if these 3 criteria can be fulfilled

HBO Max may as well change its name to HBO Max Allegri with all the drama the Italian coach’s 2.0 reign has seen.

The Juventus boss allegedly turned down Real Madrid to return to the under-funded, over-injured madhouse of a discombobulated roster in Turin, with mixed success in his two seasons of return.

Despite the feeling in late January — and results to prove the feeling — that Allegri had finally gotten this team to turn a corner, despite the seemingly gargantuan lead over fifth place the Old Lady once enjoyed, the season has gotten off track in a dire way. The goalless draw against Genoa was the cherry on top for a run of form so poor that many clubs in Europe might’ve parted ways with the manager. Indeed, in many ways the time feels right — whether now or at the end of the season — for this relationship to permanently end.

But I believe the club must exercise extreme caution even if it means displeasuring a great number of fans. I do, in fact, believe Juventus should replace Allegri, but if and only if Juventus do three things: avoid changing for the wrong reasons, identify a long-term coaching talent of the next generation, and accept the fact that a short-term regression will probably happen.

If Juventus can’t check all three of those boxes, they’re better off with another season of Max, no matter how much consternation that would involve (and I realize people would perhaps literally be grabbing pitchforks).

1. If Juventus avoid changing for the wrong reasons.

Change for change’s sake is counter-productive and a waste of money. Change simply because you feel like changing sets a scary and slippery precedent, and Juventus should avoid all of this. There are plenty of clubs at the moment who are seemingly changing for change’s sake, with much bigger budgets than Juventus and much worse results — say hello to Chelsea and Manchester United, for example. That’s not a group Juventus would like to join.

If Juventus were to fire Allegri and hire, say, Antonio Conte, they would be manifesting the epitome of “changing for the wrong reasons.” The Old Lady already got back together with her ex in Allegri, but dumping an ex (for the second time) to get back together with another ex would be the most high school thing ever. So let’s not do that.

Jose Mourinho, no. Gian Piero Gasperini, no. These are not the right ideas.

2. If Juventus identify a long-term coaching talent of the next generation.

The direction of the post-Allegri must be forward and considered, not backward and desperate. It must be purposeful and intentional — like, say, Thiago Motta. After stints at Genoa and Spezia, the Brazilian has done an absolute miracle at Bologna, even if they aren’t strong enough to finish in the top four. He’s 41 years old, experienced and proven in Serie A as both a player and a coach, and is one of a handful of coaches who, to me, fit the bill.

In the greater world of European football, there’s a very palpable shifting of the managerial vanguard that’s taking place. With Jurgen Klopp stepping aside from Liverpool, no matter what you think of the delightful German, there’s a new generation that seems to be set to take the reigns (except Pep — Pep looks like he’s here to stay). Real Madrid have Carlo Ancelotti at the ripe age of 64 and might be looking for a new coach soon. Barcelona’s situation is Barcelona’s situation and always seems to be as much. Bayern Munich is on the hunt for a new coach.

There are big clubs that will be hunting this offseason for a long-term solution, and there are only so many great coaches in the next generation out there.

3. If Juventus accept the fact that a short-term regression will probably happen.

Here’s another way of saying this: Juventus must give the next coach multiple seasons to get things right, to get a few key players, to have the time to find a rhythm and instill a culture. After the Old Lady parted ways from Allegri the first time, we saw back-to-back situations with Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo where, for a variety and differing reasons, the new manager was given a single season to try to get things right. We all remember how well that worked out.

Whenever Juventus move on from Allegri, whether it’s this summer or two summers from now or three, they need to give the next guy in charge a modicum of freedom, and they also need to face the fact that there probably is going to be a step back in results. I’m still of the opinion Allegri is getting more out of this roster than most coaches would, and it’s no easy task to identify one of the small number who might be doing a superior job.

If you’re reading this and thinking to yourself, “Boy, if Juventus really need to fulfill these three criteria to face Allegri then we may be in for more Allegri,” you’re right. I admit there’s a decently large part of me that feels and even understands the “change for change’s sake” mentality with Allegri. He’s incredibly accomplished, and he’s in incredibly difficult circumstances, but even so there are some habits and patterns and frustrations with this team that cannot solely be placed on the roster. The lack of offensive purpose has seemingly progressed very little; yes, we can talk about the midfield for many articles and podcasts, but one eventually must work with what one is given.

Despite all this, though, I genuinely think Juventus are better off with Allegri coaching again than a lateral coaching hire just to get a different guy on the sidelines. None of the above mentions the financial question of any such maneuver, either, and even if Juventus feel as though they’ve identified a candidate who satisfies all three requirements, and even if the club agrees to terms, the whole thing might just not look right on the balance sheet.

The entire situation with the manager and the finances is the embodiment of the phrase “between a rock and a hard place.”