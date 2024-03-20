Adrien Rabiot confirms he has yet to decide on his plans for next season

Just as we said this time last year, we are heading into what could potentially be the final handful of weeks of Adrien Rabiot’s time at Juventus. With a one-year contract extension kicking any sort of long-term deal down the road another year, everybody’s favorite manbun’d Frenchman is answering the same kinds of questions that he did 12 months ago.

And those questions were there again for Rabiot to answer on Tuesday.

Rabiot confirmed during a press conference while on international duty with France that he has yet to decide on if he is going to sign a new deal with Juventus or if he will leave the club he has been at since the summer of 2019. While he freely admits that Juventus already qualifying for the Club World Cup in 2025 and being in position for a return to the Champions League next season “are elements in my thoughts,” he said that no decision has been made while also confirming the rumors that he will wait until after the current campaign is over with to sign a new deal with the Old Lady or go elsewhere.

Rabiot, one of Juventus and Serie A’s highest earners, has been linked with big clubs around Europe like Manchester United and Bayern Munich if he chooses to leave Turin this summer.

Here, in full, is what Rabiot had to say about his contract situation and future with Juve during Tuesday’s press conference:

“I have not decided anything regarding my future. It is true that last season I remained at Juventus knowing full well that we wouldn’t participate in European competition. That was my choice. Next season we are due to participate in the Champions League and the Club World Cup. So these are elements in my thoughts, but I have not made any decisions yet.” [...] “I will wait to the end of the season, then we will discuss it with the club and at that moment I will see. For now, I am trying to remain concentrated, to recover from my injury, end the season well and prepare for the Euros. I am in no rush to make a decision. I must reflect carefully, seeing as I am reaching an important age in my career. I feel at my peak and it will be important to make the right choice. I think it is best to make a decision before the Euros, so I can focus on that.” [...] “Since I went to Juve, every year my name gets associated with PSG. On the one hand, it’s flattering, but considering the way things ended there, it seems unlikely. I can never close the door completely to anything, but this will not be my priority.” (Source: Football Italia)

Like a lot of things having to do with potential personnel moves, we don’t know for sure just how much Rabiot sticking around has to do with Max Allegri’s future in Turin. That’s because you feel like it’s much more likely that Allegri would push the club to bring back one of his favorite players as compared to the unknown of what a new manager might want to do on the transfer market when it comes to potential and much-needed midfield upgrades.

There’s also the simple fact of we don’t know what kind of contract Rabiot and Momgent Veronique are seeking. I find it hard to believe they would do another short-term contract, and at 28 years old this could very well be the time where the duo try and lock down one final big-money long-term deal that would take Adrien into his mid-30s.

We know that one of Cristiano Giuntoli’s biggest tasks since arriving from Napoli last summer has been to get Juventus’ bloated payroll down to a much more manageable number. And it’s hard to know whether the 2024-25 version of said payroll (and beyond) is really capable of handling Rabiot earning the same — or maybe even more! — than he has the past five years in Turin.