Report: Thiago Motta is Juventus’ top choice if they part ways with Max Allegri

Juventus’ putrid eight-game run where they have collected all of seven points hasn’t just seen their position in second place and their comfortable cushion between fifth place disappear, it’s also resulted in Max Allegri’s job security become quite the tenuous situation.

And with that comes the very obvious question: If Allegri does leave come the summertime, who would be the person who could potentially replace him?

According to SportItalia’s Alfredo Pedulla on X, formerly known as Twitter, if Juventus are to replace Max Allegri after the season — which is looking like it’s more and more of a possibility based on how the team is currently playing — then the top choice of Cristiano Giuntoli and co. would be Bologna manager Thiago Motta. As Pedulla notes, the notion that Motta — who has been at Bologna since mid-September 2022 after taking over for the late Siniša Mihajlović — could potentially take over for Allegri has been something that has been discussed internally dating back to December and January, a period of time that coincides with the final stages of Juve’s strong first half of the 2023-24 season.

Motta’s current contract with Bologna is currently up at the end of the season. Bologna have been rumored to want to extend Motta’s contract for another two years, but he has been reluctant to truly get into negotiations for a new deal.

The 41-year-old Motta is likely to garner interest from multiple clubs around Europe this summer with a handful of big clubs looking to replace managers. And it is that interest that could be something that proves to be a situation where Juve have to make a quick call as to whether or not to eat the final year of Allegri’s €7 million net salary and move on with Giuntoli’s first big hire since coming to Turin last summer.

As Romeo Agresti of Goal Italia wrote on Monday, Juventus’ qualification for the Club World Cup in 2025 — and the reportedly influx of at least €50 million — makes the economic hit of saying farewell to Allegri a little easier to cope with.

No matter what you think about Motta being “ready” to make the step up to a club like Juventus where he will be asked to turn around a club that is quite the hodgepodge of parts and in need of a whole lot of reinforcements come the summer transfer window, his work with Bologna can’t be just brushed aside. He’s been able to get the team with the eighth-lowest wage bill in Serie A into a Champions League spot with their current fourth-place standing. (Seriously, Bologna’s wage bill is less than what Juve is paying Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot and Dusan Vlahovic combined.)

So while Giuntoli has routinely said that he is happy with the job Allegri has been doing this season, the fact that the latter is not somebody the former hired has always been something hanging over Max’s future beyond this season. Combine that with just how sudden Juve’s season has crashed back down to earth over the last eight games, and those rumors that Giuntoli might be thinking of talking about an extension with Allegri are basically non-existent right now. Allegri’s future with Juve is about as cloudy as it’s been since all of the drama surrounding the club last winter and spring. But this time around, there’s not the massive economic conditions that go along with a potential dismissal.

So if Juve do decide to part ways with Allegri in a couple of months, the guy they want to bring in to take over for Max has already been identified.