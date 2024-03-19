Manu’s Grab Bag: Flaccid

I have a hard and fast general rule and that is that I just do not wake up for Juventus’ lunchtime kickoffs. I didn’t do it back in the day when Juve was actually winning Serie A year-in and year-out, and I sure as hell wasn’t going to do it to watch our miserable state of play at the moment.

As it turns out, this was the correct call. Juventus, once again, dropped points against a fairly beatable Genoa side, as they played out a lifeless 0-0 draw Sunday afternoon in which the lone bright spot was the visiting side’s sharp-looking gold kits.

With the result, Juventus now find themselves on an eight-game skid in which they have exactly one win and has seen them drop from title contention to a distant third place. They’re much more likely to miss out on a top four spot in the Serie A standings than to compete in any meaningful way, shape or form for the Scudetto.

Good times all around, gang.

Let’s cook.

Defensive Player of the Week: Gleison Bremer

In a matchup as lifeless as this one, the one bright spot is probably that the Juventus defense looked relatively back for a minute. And sure, this was against Genoa who are the perfect example of mid-table mediocrity this season, but they barely registered any danger on goal after a big early save from Wojciech Szczesny. And for a team that was leaking scores against opposition of any kind, that’s a step forward.

The effort was once again led by the Brazilian center back who remains one of Juve’s lone standout performers and who should be one of the assets worth considered to be unsellable.

No matter how bad things get for Juventus, watching Bremer singlehandedly erase opposing strikers will never not be enjoyable to watch.

The Highs and Lows of Dusan Vlahovic

A few weeks ago, I wrote about Dusan Vlahovic in glowing terms after he scored his 15th goal of the season, mentioning the fact that he had a decent chance of breaking 20-goal mark before the 2023-24 campaign ends. In the comments someone — who I forget but please feel free to credit yourselves in the comments below — mentioned that it was more than a decent chance, and that it should be a certainty considering the number of matches left and the quality of the player.

Well, after yet another wasteful, disappointing outing in which he not only missed two extremely good chances to break the deadlock but also got himself red carded by throwing hissy fits to boot, Vlahovic only has eight more matches to try and break that 20-goal barrier. Would you bet on that at this point?

Juventus paid over €80 million for Vlahovic in January of 2022. That’s star money, that’s game-changer, top-of-the-bill, best-player-on-your-team money. What Juventus has gotten instead is an inconsistent, wasteful striker who can look incredible one day and then the next be completely incapable of putting great service on frame.

Yes, yes, he still is developing and the system and the coaching and all the usual caveats. Yes, he has improved considerably in other aspects of his game, but if €80 million does not get you at least 20 goals a season, what the hell are we doing here?

If Juventus are going to go back to the place where we believe they should be, we have to start by demanding that our superstar players play like it. Throwing tantrums and getting yourself suspended for another match after costing your team the game is the type of things that are unacceptable for a player of his considerable talent and supposed status on the team.

(For what its worth, Gonzalo Higuain — a legitimate elite striker in his day — scored 13 goals in one of his most supremely disappointing seasons between Chelsea and AC Milan. Vlahovic in a season everyone considers “pretty good” all things considered is on 15. When did we lower our standards for what a star striker for Juve is supposed to look like so much? And yes, I’m guilty of that myself as well.)

Slump Remains

Perhaps one of the reasons this current skid is so disappointing is that when you look at the games, there’s not a ton that the team is doing differently. The system of play remains the same, they are generating roughly the same amount of chances, the players who are playing well remain playing well and the ones that don’t, well, remain Filip Kostic.

But there’s a huge difference in terms of execution and mentality that we cannot overlook. Between silly defensive lapses leading directly to goals, to enormous flaws in finishing, to inscrutable patters in starting lineups and substitutions, this is a team that is just not locked in as they were during their impressive first half of the season.

Take this game against Genoa in comparison to, say, their nail-biting 1-0 victory over Hellas Verona back in October. Similarly, in both games, it was far from a virtuoso performance. Against Hellas Verona, they had goals wiped out by VAR and just sheer poor luck. In this one against Genoa, it was clipping the post repeatedly and poor finishing.

Yet, the attitude in terms of fighting back against adversity was miles apart. Against Hellas Verona, it was a team that never let their guard down, kept fighting up until the very end, finally getting a break through that not only felt deserved but also unavoidable the way they kept pushing. Fino Alla Fine, indeed.

Against Genoa, every flubbed chance, every missed cross, every shot that hit the post felt like another nail in the coffin of a result that felt predetermined. The complete immaturity of Vlahovic in the end and the tantrum in the coaching area to boost are the biggest indicators of a team that was completely absent of the fighting spirit they had shown only a few months ago.

If Juventus decide to move forward without Max Allegri on the bench next season, the biggest argument for it is his inability to turn this ship around when the going got rough and for allowing a couple of bad results — the draw against Empoli and the loss against Inter Milan — to ruin what had been an incredibly overachieving season up until that season.

Parting Shot of the Week

With this result, Juventus are now shockingly close to the overachieving Cinderella story of the season, Bologna, with just a five-point cushion towards stumbling even lower in the standings.

They will face Lazio in the first of back-to-back games against the team from the Italian capital when they come back from the international break later this month. Lazio are facing turmoil of their own after firing Maurizio Sarri in the midst of an underperforming season of their own, but given the Bianconeri’s current form it seems far more likely that they continue to play below par and gift Lazio some points than to take advantage of a team in disarray.

See you next Sunday.