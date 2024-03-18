Allegri loses his temper after Juventus draw against Genoa

The crisis at Juventus continues, with the tension now growing into the international break as the Bianconeri were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Genoa at home. Tempers are starting to fray in Turin, with first Dusan Vlahovic getting sent off for dissent late on in the game, and coach Massimiliano Allegri then blowing his top during his post-game press conference.

“There was a little tension in the first half due to the importance of the match, the need to win, so we were a bit blocked. It was a better second half, we had several good opportunities, did not allow Genoa any shots on goal, so we must take the positives from this performance. “It is a difficult moment, but the attitude as a team was better than recent games.”

Juventus now have just the one win in the last eight games, with only seven points out of the last twenty-four on offer.

“It must not create tension, only a sense of responsibility, because we need to earn this place in the Champions League and if I’m not wrong we need 11 points from nine games to lock that down. We must keep believing in what we are doing.”

Allegri had been screaming on the touchline at Federico Chiesa and Filip Kostic.

“I ask for them, like the others, to have a good performance. Kean is better at playing between the lines, but at that moment Chiesa and Kostic were a little tired, so we needed those characteristics. “Anything is possible, but the problem is that we need to get results. We have an objective to be achieved, to get back into the Champions League, and we need to get it. We are struggling at this moment and must avoid creating further confusion.”

The coach was then questioned on his reliance on the 3-5-2 formation, and his insistence on using Chiesa as a second striker, and he exploded.

“We are third in the table. Do you know how to be a coach? I don’t know how to be a journalist. I do not follow what the public says, I do what is right for the team. I do not dare tell a journalist how to do his job. So don’t tell me how to do mine. “How did we get 46 points in the first 19 rounds? It’s the same answer. If you ask me a more intelligent question, then I will give a more intelligent answer. Seeing as I am a coach who works for Juventus, I have a target to achieve. I am disappointed the results aren’t coming at the moment, everyone makes mistakes, but I make choices for the good of the team. I have never followed the public mood. “Your job is to ask me questions, then there are those who understand and those who don’t. I don’t know if this team becomes weak with more strikers. I only know my role is to take it into the top four and we are on track for that. “Maybe I’m wrong not to use three strikers, maybe I’m right. I am pleased with what the lads did today and it’s a good launching off point for the next nine matches.”

Later on, Allegri was asked about his reaction to the journalist.