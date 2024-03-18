The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 216: It goes from bad to worse for Juventus

And the beat goes on.

For Juventus, doesn’t mean anything good took place heading into the first international break of 2024.

Max Allegri’s squad only continued their horrid run of form, playing a scoreless draw against mid-table Genoa in front of a hometown crowd at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday that ended up booing them off the field both at halftime and the final whistle. It was another disheartening blow to a season that just two months ago had talk of a Scudetto race and bit things on the horizon. Since then, Juve have recorded just one win in their last eight games and seen their massive points gap between Serie A’s other clubs competing for a Champions League spot next season shrink with every passing weekend.

Not exactly how you want to go into an international break, that’s for sure.

On Episode 216 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from Juventus’ scoreless draw against Genoa — including how Dusan Vlahovic’s sending off reminded us of his old habbits of being irritated on the field, how nice Genoa’s away kit is, how things that Juve are now again struggling again are things we thought they had gotten over in the first half of the season.

This eight-game run from Juventus has us tired.

Thankfully, Juventus had a very strong first half of the season because the last eight games have not helped cement their standing in the top four.

The vibes are bad.

Twitter questions — including if there is any way Max Allegri fixes this and get his team back on track, and if we had to wake up so early in the U.S. to watch this game then why did it look like the team was so sleepy in Italy.

You can listen to Episode 216 of the Old Lady Speaks Podcast on your preferred podcasting platform or through the media player below:

To our dear listeners: Please look for the latest episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast to drop every Monday and Thursday mornings/afternoons for those of you who live in the United States. (Please adjust your time zone according if you live outside of the U.S.)

If you happen to listen to the Old Lady Speaks Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, please subscribe to the show and give us a nice five-star rating and maybe even a sweet review because it is very nice to see that our podcast is being enjoyed by you all. The more you say nice things about us, the more we will continue to love you forever and ever and ever. We promise.