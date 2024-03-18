Ten-man Juventus booed out of the Allianz after lifeless 0-0 draw with Genoa

Frosinone and Salernitana.

Those are the only teams that have won fewer games than Juventus in the eight-game stretch that has seen the Bianconeri tumble down the table.

Neither of them has won a match in that time.

Juve’s disastrous run of form stretched to one win in eight games — with only seven points gained in that time — continued with a drab goalless draw against Genoa on Sunday that risked allowing Roma to close the gap to fifth place to a mere nine points. It was a marked downturn from Juve’s last few games, when there were chances to be had that weren’t taken. Juve may have outshot Genoa 17-5, but 11 of those shots were blocked, and only two found the target.

The result was a feckless affair, even after Juve hit the post twice in the final 22 minutes of the match. It left the dissatisfied crowd at the Allianz Stadium booing their own team off the pitch again, and leaving everyone, pundit and fan alike, wondering just how much longer things can go without there being some sort of change.

Massimiliano Allegri had several players returning from injury or suspension for the home contest. Dusan Vlahovic had served out his yellow-card ban, while Adrien Rabiot returned from a rather gruesome dislocated toe, though he wasn’t quite yet fit to start. Mattia Perin and Mattia De Sciglio also returned to the bench, while Arkadiusz Milik joined Carlos Alcaraz on the trainer’s table. Allegri continued to lean on his usual 3-5-2 formation, with Wojceich Szczesny at its base. Federico Gatti, Bremer, and Danilo made up the back line. Andrea Cambiaso was rejoined by Filip Kostic on the wings after the latter’s two-game benching. Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli, and Fabio Miretti worked the midfield behind Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa.

Genoa manager Alberto Gilardino was without Aaron Martin, Alan Matturro, and Stefano Sabelli, but came out to counter Juve in a 3-4-2-1 setup. Josep Martinez sat in goal, protected by Koni De Winter, Mattia Bani, and Johan Vasquez. Djed Spence and Junior Messias played as the wing-backs, bracketing the midfield pivot of Milan Badelj and Morten Frendrup. Vitinha made his first start for the club alongside Albert Gudmundsson, with the two supporting Mateo Retegui in the striker’s role.

The tone of the game was set within the first few minutes, when both Vlahovic and Kostic had shots blocked. Szczesny was then quickly called into action when a free kick from Gudmundsson was flicked goalwards by Bani, forcing the Pole into a diving parry. The ensuing corner saw Vitinha hit long volley, but he didn’t get it cleanly and hit it easily to Szczesny. That would be the last time Genoa put a shot on frame all day long.

Problem was, Juve weren’t putting anything remotely close to Martinez’s goal, either. It wasn’t until 20 minutes after those first two blocked efforts that Juve even managed to take a shot. That was Gatti, whose 24-yard shot along the ground was easily picked up by the Spanish keeper.

Then the word “blocked” started coming into play again. Juve had three shots blocked in a four-minute span just after the half-hour, then another for good measure four minutes after that. Juve simply couldn’t get themselves into a rhythm despite turning the momentum into their favor after about 15 minutes of Genoa looking quite good. There were frequent miscommunications that led to, at best, busted attacks, and at worst out-and-out turnovers. The game could very much be summed up by a counterattack right at the end of the half, when Miretti made a good interception to start the move, only for Vlahovic to play the ball into space at the same second Chiesa, pulled up wanting it played to his feet.

The block party continued after the teams came out of the locker rooms, Vlahovic and Gatti both seeing their shots interdicted within the first 60 seconds of the half. Unfortunately, that about as much in the way of fireworks that either team created for a large chunk of the second half .

Things were so dire that Allegri, who in recent games had been slow to make any moves, made a triple change just before the hour mark, sending on Kenan Yildiz, Samuel Iling-Junior, and Rabiot for Chiesa, Kostic, and McKennie. The Frenchman instantly injected some life into the midfield, but the pieces still didn’t click. It wasn’t until 10 minutes later that anything noteworthy came about, when Yildiz cut inside from the left and dropped the ball off for Iling-Junior, who took one touch and fired a left-footed shot that took a weird bobble over the arms of Martinez, only to clip the outside of the post. It didn’t look like the keeper had touched it at all, although referee Antonio Giua gave Juve a corner. A second quickly followed, which was punched out for Cambiaso only to see it blazed over. A minute later, Cambiaso put in a good cross to the back post, but Vlahovic glanced a header wide.

The Serbia international had another chance off a Cambiaso cross with 15 minutes left, but he was thrown off balance as he left his feet and popped it over the bar. That miss took the wind out of the game’s sails, as Juve simply couldn’t find a way to threaten Genoa’s goal.

Another close call came just as normal time elapsed, when Yildiz’s ball came back out to Moise Kean, whose absurd run of bad luck this season continued when he thumped the ball flush off the post.

Bad turned to worse halfway through stoppage time, when Vlahovic was called for a foul on Martinez going up for a header. The frustrated striker was incensed at the call and made that known to Giua, who flashed him two yellow cards in quick succession. Juve’s game was again summed up at the end of the half, when Tim Weah couldn’t even figure out how to launch the ball into the box one last desperate time, instead passing the ball back as the final whistle sounded.

LE PAGELLE

WOJCIECH SZCZESNY - 6.5. Made one really good save and one routine one, then didn’t have much to do for the rest of the match.

FEDERICO GATTI - 6. Second on the team with four shots, and was the only member of the starting XI to put a shot on target (let that sink in for a second). Completed 92.5 percent of his passes as well.

BREMER - 6.5. Another striker bottled up in Serie A, this time Retegui, although he was a little tougher than some of the other ones. Ended the day with a game-high five interceptions and tied for the team lead in tackles with three.

DANILO - 6. Played with a card for most of the game, but did so quite well. Made a pair of tackles and completed 90 percent of his passes.

ANDREA CAMBIASO - 6. Created a couple of Juve’s more dangerous chances, putting in some excellent crosses from the right side. Three tackles on the defensive end as well. He continues to be one of Juve’s best performers.

WESTON McKENNIE - 5. Looked a little tired, and couldn’t come up with anything creative out of the midfield.

MANUEL LOCATELLI - 5.5. Made a good defensive contribution with three tackles and a pair of interceptions, but even though his pass completion was high he didn’t move the ball quickly enough to break through the Genoa defense.

FABIO MIRETTI - 6. Notched a pair of key passes, made a few good interceptions, but the forward lines failed when he got them into decent positions.

FILIP KOSTIC - 5. Had the chance to get himself back into good graces after two games out, but he simply didn’t do it. The drop in his production is stark, and he really shouldn’t be starting anymore.

FEDERICO CHIESA - 5. Tactically hampered by playing with Kostic, who occupies the same place he gravitates to. Frankly, tactically hampered by Allegri, because he’s a goddamn winger and not a striker. He’s just completely stifled right now, and it’s sad to watch.

DUSAN VLAHOVIC - 4.5. Took seven shots but couldn’t hit the target with one of them. Frankly, the seven shots is a surprise given how terrible the service he got was. But losing his cool at the end of the game was unacceptable.

SUBS

KENAN YILDIZ - 6. Two key passes on his stat sheet, and was probably the most dangerous man with the ball at his feet for the majority of the game.

SAMUEL ILING-JUNIOR - 5.5. Made a pair of key passes and was unlucky not to open the scoring when he hit the post, but made a number of mistakes too.

ADRIEN RABIOT - 5.5. Looked a little rusty but also injected some energy into the midfield that had been missing without him.

TIMOTHY WEAH - NR. Didn’t do much out on the right wing. He’s becoming black hole on this roster.

MOISE KEAN - NR. Man, is this dude unlucky or what? Eventually one of these shots is going to have to go in, right?

MANAGER ANALYSIS

Over the last few weeks I’ve been concerned about the level of preparation of this team. That concern has been pushed into a code red after this game.

This is a team that went into a mini ritirio — a voluntary one, at that — two days before the game. And yet, the players who went onto the field looked like they’d only just met. There was no coherence, no ideas, no plan, no knowledge of where the ball was going next. There were no ideas. No one knew what to do to break Genoa — a decidedly middle-of-the-road team — down. As the game wore on, frustration set in, as clearly shown by Vlahovic’s outburst.

Allegri fielded a question in the post-match press conference about whether or not he’s losing the locker room. He predictably denied that concept, but the results on the field are showing otherwise. These players are frustrated. What’s being done isn’t working, and they know it, but their coach refuses to change. When someone in the media has the temerity to suggest doing so, he defaults to Rage Mode, as he did in his post-match interview with Sky Italia. In his full press conference, he straight dismissed that he was even irritable, instead blaming the interviewer for trying to “replace the coach.” His unending positive spin despite a continuing spiral of results — this weekend’s line was “I see today’s game as a positive one because it will give us a nice push towards the end of the season” — is transparent BS.

Perhaps one could get away with saying that if this result came in a vacuum. At the end of the worst run of form this team has experienced since Gigi Delneri was coaching, it sounds disconnected from reality.

There have been games during this skid in which the players have born the brunt of the blame. The Napoli match, for example. But this one? This one falls straight on Allegri, as is the cold spell as a whole. The players aren’t responding anymore. If it continues, the club might have to throw a Hail Mary and see if a change before the end of the season helps salvage things. Regardless, this must be the last season Allegri is in charge. He simply doesn’t have it anymore.

LOOKING AHEAD

The international break is upon us. Juve return to action March 30 with the first of back-to-back games against Lazio, first a Serie A match in Rome and then the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal in Turin. After that comes a home match against Fiorentina, then the Derby della Mole at the Stadio Grande Torino.

Buckle up, folks.