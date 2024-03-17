Juventus 0 - Genoa 0: Delayed reaction and random observations

There was a time in my life when I wouldn’t look at the final score if I punted on watching a Sunday lunchtime kickoff live and actually follow along incredibly intently. Notifications on the cell phone would be silenced, then not even looked until I had watched the full replay and found out the final score a couple of hours after waking up and watching things play out.

Boy, am I sure glad I knew what was coming this time around.

Yes, I kept the notifications on this time around. I’ve learned the hard way over the years, and this season has only taught me to not continuously repeat mistakes of the past.

But, in the end, Juventus’ run of relegation-like form even though they’re still in the top four rolled on during Sunday’s lunchtime kickoff. It was far from the five-goal lunchtime roller coaster ride we saw a couple of weeks ago on the same Allianz Stadium field. Instead, Juventus’ matchup with 12th-place Genoa ended in a scoreless draw, as Max Allegri’s side looked both completely frustrated, but also out of ideas on how to turn the tide during this terrible run of form and simply out of ideas on how to break down a defense that’s just bang-average this season.

It truly was a day in which Juve’s attack was totally ineffective in the most simplest of terms.

They attempted 17 shots.

Only two of those shots were on target.

A staggering 11 of Juve’s shots were blocked. (That’s twice as many as Genoa had shots in total. Seriously.)

Dusan Vlahovic took seven shots. None of them were on target. (Four of them were blocked!)

With all of those attempts on goal, Juve finished with an xG of just 1.01.

Those are just the kind of numbers that make you turn any quite of smile you had before watching turn it completely upside down. It’s bad. It’s all bad. And just as we’ve said after the previous seven games of this brutal run of form, we don’t really know when things are actually going to turn for the better.

It certainly didn’t happen Sunday. For all of the possession, all those shots, for everything in between, none of it was really all that pretty or effective. It felt like they were just throwing spaghetti onto the ceiling over and over again to see if it actually stuck or tried to ram a square peg into a round hole with the hopes of something actually changing for the better. There was no fluidity, no real signs that a goal was actually going to happen outside of Samuel Iling-Junior hitting the post or Vlahovic’s pair of headers within a nine-minute span midway through the second half. There were crosses into the legs of Genoa players. There were shots into the legs of Genoa players. There just weren’t actually good things happen — and the boos that rained out down at halftime and at full time were representative of that.

Genoa had absolutely no desire to attack on a consistent basis in the second half. Absolutely none. They didn’t record a single shot after halftime. And yet, Juve couldn’t break down a team that came in on back-to-back losses and allowed five goals in the process.

“Juventus need to rediscover some vibrancy here,” the match announcer said as the second half kicked off in Turin.

Narrator: They didn’t, and now it’s going to be an international break in which there’s probably going to be a whole lot of speculation about where this team goes from here the rest of this season and most likely next season well.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS

At least Juve kept a clean sheet? That really does seem like the only positive to take out of what was an otherwise horrid afternoon.

Also true: Juventus have not lost a game in which Mattia De Sciglio is in the matchday squad this season. So there’s that. I guess it’s another positive, folks.

Juve recorded an xG of 0.38 heading into the final 20 minutes of this game. That’s disgusting. No wonder the players — especially the attackers — are starting to get utterly frustrated with how things are these days.

That doesn’t necessarily excuse Vlahovic for bursting out in anger at his manager or for getting sent off, but you can at least completely understand why things are tense these days. It was an incredibly frustrating day, it’s been an incredibly frustrating two months and probably nothing close to what Vlahovic imagined when he signed for Juve two years ago. Vlahovic will be fined for his outburst, and deservedly so, but I get it. I really do get it.

Suspended last weekend and now suspended for the return from the international break in two weeks. Vlahovic should be well rested come April, at least.

Wojciech Szczesny was only called into action twice on this day. His first save was a pretty good one all of about 6 1 ⁄ 2 minutes after kickoff.

⁄ minutes after kickoff. Filip Kostic, back in the starting lineup after back-to-back DNPs, is a man who is known for his crossing and assists. Against Genoa, Kostic was successful on two of his eight crosses and had an expected assist figure of 0.10. That’s not great!

How do we rate the Alberto Gilardino track suit? I quite like it.