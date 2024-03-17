Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Genoa

Ah, the lunchtime kickoff on a Sunday afternoon.

It’s here again. It’s back to remind us what time it is where we’re watching that’s not Italy. It’s here to remind us just how bad Juve has been over the last seven games because the last time they played at this time of day is the only occurrence of when they’ve won a game over said stretch.

See? Helpful! That’s why we love those lunchtime kickoffs.

Just as was the case a few weeks ago at lunchtime, the opponent will be somebody who was down in Serie B at this point in time 12 months ago. And with a handful of points the rest of the way, Alberto Gillardino’s Genoa side will have secured a spot in Serie A for next season, avoiding any kind of relegation worries — which is something that those they were promoted with can’t boast about. But for Juventus, it’s simple: try and get a win so that you can at least attempt to put this awful seven-game run of form behind you.

If Juve doesn’t win, though ...

OK, think positive thoughts. Even though that’s a very difficult thing to do at the moment, we will try and think positive thoughts. Yes, try. Let us try. Try very, very hard.

MATCH INFO

When: Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 12:30 p.m. in Italy and the Central European time zone, 11:30 a.m. in the United Kingdom, 7:30 a.m. Eastern time, 4:30 a.m. Pacific time. (Please note that Daylight Saving Time has not gone into effect in Europe, therefore normal time differences have not yet been adjusted.)

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Miretti, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic.

Juventus bench: Perin, Pinsoglio, De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, Yildiz, Iling-Junior., Kean, Weah, Rugani, Rabiot, Djalo, Nicolussi Caviglia, Nonge.

Genoa starting XI (3-4-2-1): Martinez; De Winter, Bani, Vasquez; Spence, Badelj (C), Frendrup, Messias; Gudmundsson, Vitinha; Retegui.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: CBS Sports Network (United States); TNT Sports 1 (United Kingdom); Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); discovery+, discovery+ app (United Kingdom); DAZN Italy, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.