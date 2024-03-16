Allegri: Football is not an exact science

Juventus are slipping and sliding furiously now with only one win in the last seven games, a run that has not only allowed the consistent Inter Milan to pretty much run away with the Scudetto, but now AC Milan have also made up ground on the Bianconeri and sit ahead of them with ten rounds to go.

With a game against 12th placed Genoa on the cards, coach Massimiliano Allegri gave an update on the squad fitness.

“We have had a good week of work. We’re aware of the moment we’re going through. We worked well, yesterday we stayed in Continassa because we know the importance of the match. “We lost Arkadiusz Milik, who had a small problem, and we’ll evaluate him after the break. Mattia Perin, Mattia De Sciglio and Adrien Rabiot return.”

What has the team been working on to break out of the funk they’re in?

“I spoke with the team and together we decided to stay at Continassa. We must resume the work that we missed this month. We know that we have objectives to achieve such as the Champions League and the semi-final of the Coppa Italia.”

Is Filip Kostic ready to play?

“He can play tomorrow. In the last two games he didn’t play due to technical choices. Then Samuel Iling-Junior was doing well in training. They’re also choices to motivate the players.”

How would the forward line change with Milik injured?

“We have Kean, Chiesa, Vlahovic and Yildiz. Sorry for Milik, who in addition to the goal had put in a good performance. The update on Milik will be released today.”

With Juventus already qualified for the Club World Cup to be held in the summer of 2025, would that be a reason for him to stay and see out the last year of his contract?

“I believe it’s the result of the work done by the club in recent years. I have a year left on my contract, I’m very calm. We are and must be focused on this year’s objectives. “At the moment we’ve qualified for the Club World Cup, a wonderful adventure, because it’s a new competition with great teams and it’ll be nice. “The objectives must be achieved, playing in the Champions League next year. To do this we need to get to May 25th.”

Can Juve afford to keep going like this without wins?

“We need to try to get a win tomorrow. We’ve only won once to get back on the path that takes us to the end. “It’s normal for the result to be like this, we would always like to get three points. Given the moment, the point was good, especially after a good performance. We need to analyse the mistakes made during the match.”

Juventus have been leaking goals recently against all kinds of opposition, what was the plan to turn the tide?

“Paradoxically in the last few games we have conceded few chances, but we have conceded many goals. We must continue to improve and work, but above all pay more attention to the team and not to individual players. “Football is not an exact science. There were matches where we never conceded goals. We need to stay more organized and be more compact when we don’t have the ball. When we are together, we have more time to do work and watch individual videos.”

While he mentioned Adrien Rabiot would play, was he fit enough to see out a whole game?

“He doesn’t have enough for 90 minutes because he has always trained separately, but having him available is already a good sign.”

Why does Kenan Yildiz look to have been demoted?