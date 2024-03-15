Adrien Rabiot returns to full training, will be good to go against Genoa

The toe is good to go, it seems.

That means Juventus’ midfield depth crunch is very much in better shape than it was a few weeks ago when we were wondering how the heck Max Allegri was going to get through the next few weeks.

After missing the last two games due to a dislocated toe he suffered against Frosinone late last month, midfielder Adrien Rabiot returned to full training Friday and is all set to return to the starting lineup when Juventus faces Genoa during Sunday’s lunchtime kickoff at the Allianz Stadium. Rabiot was one of two midfielders to get hurt in the win over Frosinone nearly three weeks ago — what has proven to be Juve’s only win over the past seven games — and suddenly forcing Allegri to work with players who were second- or third-string (or not even playing in Italy) choices when the season began.

But now with both Weston McKennie and Rabiot back in the fold, the crunch has thankfully eased to the point where January signee Carlos Alcaraz is currently the only Juve midfield out due to injury.

#Rabiot recuperato per #JuveGenoa // Rabiot will be available for Juve-Genoa ⚪️⚫️ — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) March 15, 2024

Now with Rabiot healthy again, Allegri will have the midfield that he has been using for much of the 2023-24 season, with the Frenchman and McKennie playing on either side of Manuel Locatelli. Those three players are all in the top six of minutes played for Juventus this season.

Considering that playing in the Champions League next season is reportedly a big determining factor in Rabiot’s contract status beyond the next few months, getting him back in the lineup should be something that helps Allegri’s squad lock up a top four finish over the next month or so. The problem is, we were thinking something like that about four weeks ago and then things have gone to absolute crap, with the amount of points dropped over that span becoming bigger and bigger on top of the fact Juve’s defense is suddenly posting its worst four-game stretch in over three decades.

Hopefully the return of Rabiot will be able to bring some sort of stability to the midfield and the squad as a whole that it has lacked over the last couple of games.

Rabiot has missed five games due to injury (and another due to yellow card accumulation) this season. As long as he doesn’t miss any more time with an injury this season, he is on track to play in at least 30 league games for the fourth straight season with Juventus.